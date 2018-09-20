20/09/2018 19:10:54

MasterCraft Continues X Series Wake Surf, Wakeboard Dominance With New X22

VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company (NASDAQ: MCFT) today adds another wave-making weapon to its towboat lineup with the new X22. The new 22-footer delivers a sweet spot of high performance for wake surfing and wakeboarding not only from its larger stature, but also from the all-new hull equipped surf-centric features only found in MasterCraft’s X-series.   

“Following the award-winning X23, which was one the industry’s best-selling boats for years, our engineers had a tough charter to improve on such an acclaimed boat. But in the end, the X22 delivers even more performance, features and comfort,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Company. “The net result of MasterCraft innovation is that we create an experience with our owners in mind. Combined, the innovations found on the X22 make bigger waves, create a more comfortable cabin and enable a more efficient and powerful wave riding session – things we know our customers desire.”

The new wakesurf and wakeboarding specific hull design for the X22, when equipped with the Gen 2 Surf System and its 3,550 lbs. of ballast, creates a substantial and totally customizable wake. MasterCraft’s latest wake-specific technologies work in unison on the X22 to operationally create a more efficient surfing experience on demand. A premium new 2018 feature, the new optional FastFill Ballast System speeds time to towing by filling the X22’s ballast tanks in under four minutes. Once full, the new Switchback Ballast Tank instantly shifts ballast from side-to-side to suit the rider’s directional wave-riding preference.

The X22 has room for 16 passengers who can enjoy the views even more with convertible rear seating and two rear-facing sundeck seats. The boat’s deeper storage allows friends and families to store and access their gear easier, including heated storage in the top of the sundeck. The X22’s Pickle Fork bow and U-shaped seating layout creates a spacious lounge configuration. Storage on the X22 totals 92 cubic feet, including carpeted underseat storage compartments throughout the boat.

The X22 will come standard with the easy-folding, gas shock assisted ZFT2 tower that can be equipped with surf sleeves and surf racks to hold all the boards needed for any surf outing. The ZFT4 and ZFT7 Power Tower are additional tower upgrade options.

MasterCraft’s exclusive technology that revolutionizes the driving and entertainment experience graces the new X22 as optional and standard equipment. A superior Klipsch Audio sound system that delivers the best sound on the water comes standard on the X22. Customizable Klipsch Audio systems are exclusive to MasterCraft consisting of marine speakers and amplification solutions that create a heavy-hitting, concert-style entertainment experience. Klipsch Audio systems are also paired to each driving mode of MasterCraft’s optional Dual-Screen Dash, tuning the sound to the action.

The X22 comes standard with the new Murphy seven-inch touch screen dash with improved visibility. MasterCraft’s Dual-Screen Dash is an optional feature for the X22. The proprietary Dual-Screen Dash simplifies and enhances the on-board experience with technology that tunes the boat’s operations to three usage modes, improves helm styling and ergonomics, integrates with consumer technology devices and provides important diagnostic information, navigation and even tutorial videos.

The X22 is powered by the latest General Motors engines marinized exclusively for MasterCraft by Ilmor Marine, including the direct injection Ilmor 5500 GDI V8 as standard equipment. Also available for the X22 is the Ilmor 6000 GDI V8 (6.2L) and the boldest engine option, the Ilmor 7000 MPI V8 (7.4L). The X22 also can also be optioned with the award-winning Dockstar Handling System, a revolutionary flanking rudder system that makes maneuvering in tight spots and crowded marinas a breeze. Additionally, MasterCraft has now extended the warranty on the exclusive 6000 and 7000 series Ilmor powerplants to seven years.

X22 Specifications:

Length: 22’ 4” / 6.81 M

Width Amidship: 102” / 2.59 M 

Interior Width: 86.5” / 2.20 M

Weight: 5500 LBS / = 2495 KG

Ballast Weight: up to 3550 LBS / 1610 KG

Fuel Capacity: 68.5 G / 259 L

Seating: 16 people

Storage: 92 cubic feet / 2.6 cubic meters

Hull: Vector Drive

Color Options: Infinite

Like all MasterCraft boats, the X22 comes with the best warranty on the water, the five-year MasterCare protection plan. Hand-built by “Master Craftsmen” in the company’s U.S.-based manufacturing facility, MasterCraft boats are constructed with quality and reliability in mind resulting in the highest resale values in the industry.

Completely customizable from bow-to-stern, consumers can visit www.mastercraft.com/x22 to configure their own X22. MasterCraft dealers will begin taking orders on X22 models immediately.  

About MCBC Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is the parent of MasterCraft Boat Company, a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf and luxury performance powerboats. For more information, visit www.mastercraft.com.

﻿Media contact:

Eric Doyne // Dispatch

415.652.8452 // eric@dispatchco.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5053572-26d4-459b-af0e-84ad033ec0e1

MasterCraft_Logo.jpg

