EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 SHARES
METSA BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 80,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsa Board Oyj as of September 21, 2018.
Identifiers of Metsa Board Oyj's share:
Trading code: METSA
ISIN code: FI0009000640
Orderbook id: 24306
Number of shares: 35,358,794
Trading code: METSB
ISIN code: FI0009000665
Orderbook id: 24307
Number of shares: 320,153,952
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 20. SYYSKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
METSA BOARD OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Metsa Board Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 80 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Metsa Board Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 21. syyskuuta 2018 alkaen
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSA
ISIN-koodi: FI0009000640
id: 24306
Osakemäärä: 35 358 794
Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSB
ISIN-koodi: FI0009000665
id: 24307
Osakemäärä: 320 153 952
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260