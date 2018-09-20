20/09/2018 09:32:55

METSA BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 20, 2018 SHARES

METSA BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 80,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsa Board Oyj as of September 21, 2018.

Identifiers of Metsa Board Oyj's share:

Trading code: METSA

ISIN code: FI0009000640

Orderbook id: 24306

Number of shares: 35,358,794

Trading code: METSB

ISIN code: FI0009000665

Orderbook id: 24307

Number of shares: 320,153,952

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

 

TIEDOTE, 20. SYYSKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET

METSA BOARD OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO

Metsa Board Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 80 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Metsa Board Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 21. syyskuuta 2018 alkaen

Perustiedot:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSA

ISIN-koodi: FI0009000640

id: 24306

Osakemäärä: 35 358 794

Kaupankäyntitunnus: METSB

ISIN-koodi: FI0009000665

id: 24307

Osakemäärä: 320 153 952

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

 

