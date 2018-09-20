MGX Minerals to Manufacture Proprietary Cathodes for Next Generation Fuel Cell Batteries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) ( CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary ZincNyx Energy Solutions, Inc. (“ZincNyx”) has now commissioned particle sizing equipment as part of final preparations to begin manufacturing cathodes for use in its next generation fuel cell batteries. The immediate objective is to decrease cathode manufacturing costs by at least 50% and ultimately reduce costs by more than 90% to achieve a manufactured cost of less than $10 per cathode. In addition to its use in manufacturing of the existing cathode, ZincNyx also plans to use the equipment in the development of its next generation of proprietary fuel cell cathodes that will bring further cost and performance gains. The ability of the new equipment to analyze particles in suspension will also enable ZincNyx engineers to better characterize the morphology and behavior of the dendritic zinc particles that are at the core of the ZincNyx technology.

Initial test work performed during the commissioning phase of the equipment demonstrated sample concentrations around 6μm in size (Figure 1). The particle size analyzer will serve as one of the main qualification tools for further development and optimization of the processes used in the manufacturing of the company’s unique fuel cell cathodes. ZincNyx intends to conduct microscopic characterization and performance optimization studies to reduce catalyst loading as the cathode is an essential component of its patented fuel cell module, which has already been released for production.

About ZincNyx Energy Solutions

ZincNyx has developed a patented regenerative zinc-air flow battery that efficiently stores energy in the form of zinc particles and contains none of the traditional high cost battery commodities such as lithium, vanadium, or cobalt. The technology allows for low cost mass storage of energy and can be deployed into a wide range of applications.

Unlike conventional batteries, which have a fixed energy/power ratio, ZincNyx’s technology uses a fuel tank system that offers flexible energy/power ratios and scalability. The storage capacity is directly tied to the size of the fuel tank and the quantity of recharged zinc fuel, making scalability a major advantage of the flow battery system. In addition, a further major advantage of the zinc-air flow battery is the ability to charge and discharge simultaneously and at different maximum charge or discharge rates since each of the charge and discharge circuits is separate and independent. Other types of standard and flow batteries are limited to a maximum charge and discharge by the total number of cells as there is no separation of the charge, discharge and storage components.

The ZincNyx mission is to provide cost effective, long duration and reliable energy storage systems for markets involving renewables firming, peak shaving, diesel generator replacement, telecom facility back-up, electrification of ferries and tug boats and electric vehicle charging support. With a portfolio of 20 granted patents and an experienced management team, ZincNyx has begun mass production ( see press release August 9, 2018 ). To learn more about ZincNyx technology visit www.zincnyx.com .

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in lithium, magnesium and silicon assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/889f9afa-6803-49d5-8893-6d285b397b8c https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b0ad068-9e85-4e93-9ff7-b36867a9d5a3