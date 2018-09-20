20/09/2018 06:17:00

Nestlé to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health

Related content
17 Sep - 
Nestlé agrees to sell Gerber Life Insurance Co. to West..
28 Aug - 
Nestlé and Starbucks close deal for the perpetual glob..
28 Aug - 
Start of Day Message

Nestlé S.A. /

Nestlé to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will

explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

 

Vevey, September 20, 2018

Nestlé to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health

As part of its regular strategy review earlier this year, the Board of Directors assessed Nestlé's Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. The Board fully confirmed the company's strategic direction and resolved to sharpen its focus on food, beverage and nutritional health products. By enhancing the Group's focus, the Board expects to deepen resource commitment to its key growth initiatives and facilitate the implementation of its accelerated long-term value creation strategy.

After further analysis and consideration, the Board has come to the conclusion that the future growth opportunities of Nestlé Skin Health lie increasingly outside the Group's strategic scope. The Board has therefore decided to explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health. This review is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

Nestlé Skin Health provides science-based solutions to meet the specific skin health needs of healthcare professionals, patients and consumers. It offers a range of leading medical and consumer brands through three complementary business units, including Epiduo and Soolantra in Prescription, Restylane and Azzalure in Aesthetics, Cetaphil and Proactiv in Consumer Care. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nestlé Skin Heath employs more than 5,000 people across 40 countries. It benefits from state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. Nestlé Skin Health had sales of around CHF 2.7 billion in 2017.

Paul Bulcke, Chairman of the Board, said: "Our Board has fully reconfirmed the value potential of Nestlé's Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Sharpening our strategic focus on Nestlé's core food, beverage and nutritional health products offers the best opportunity for long-term profitable growth and is fully in line with the pursuit of our company's purpose. As a consequence, our Board is convinced that exploring strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health is in the best long-term interest of this business and Nestlé shareholders."

Mark Schneider, CEO, added: "Nestlé Skin Health has made significant progress under its new leadership team over the past 2 years. The company has developed convincing growth strategies for each of its business units and regained a competitive cost structure. Now is the right time to explore the best ownership structure for Nestlé Skin Health and to consider ways of taking it to the next level."

As part of the review, the Board re-affirmed and emphasized the strategic importance of Nestlé Health Science. This science-driven nutritional health business, which focuses on medical nutrition and consumer health products, forms an integral part of the company's Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Earlier this year, Nestlé bolstered its nutritional health care portfolio through the acquisition of Atrium Innovations, complementing its own line of nutritional products such as the well-known brands BOOST, Nutren, Meritene and Peptamen. Nestlé will continue to allocate significant resources to this growth area, which is fully in line with the Group's strategic focus.

Contacts:

Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 38 20

Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nestlé S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Nestlé S.A.

Avenue Nestlé 55 Vevey Switzerland

WKN: 887208;ISIN: CH0038863350;

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:17 E:NESN
Nestlé to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health
17 Sep E:NESN
Nestlé agrees to sell Gerber Life Insurance Co. to Western & Southern Financial Group
28 Aug E:NESN
Nestlé and Starbucks close deal for the perpetual global license of Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice products
28 Aug E:NESN
Start of Day Message
26 Jul E:NESN
Turo Turja appointed as HR Director of Consti Group Plc
26 Jul E:NESN
Nestlé reports half-year results for 2018
02 Jul E:NESN
Nestlé Outlines Value Creation Progress
14 Jun E:NESN
Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé
07 May E:NESN
Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products
19 Apr E:NESN
Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
3
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
4
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
5
Nasdaq Halts Luokung Technology Corp.

Related stock quotes

Nestle N 80.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:05
Hemp, Inc. Reports North Carolina Industrial Hemp Facility Operational and Without Damage Following Passage of Hurricane Florence
07:02
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
07:01
Nokia and Altran introduce joint solution to streamline train maintenance for railways
07:00
Deutsche Telekom and Aricent Create Open Source Edge Software Framework
07:00
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe
06:31
Oxurion Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Study Evaluating THR-317 (anti-PlGF) for treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1)
06:30
ERYTECH Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Eryaspase for the Treatment of Second Line Pancreatic Cancer
06:30
ERYTECH Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Eryaspase for the Treatment of Second Line Pancreatic Cancer
06:17
Nestlé to sharpen its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategic focus, will explore strategic options for Nestlé Skin Health

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 07:30:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-20 08:30:34 - 2018-09-20 07:30:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY