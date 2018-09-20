20/09/2018 11:16:00

London, September 17

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 19-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                540.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue                                              543.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

22/02/2018 10:54:53
22/02/2018 07:00:19
21/02/2018 15:25:10
