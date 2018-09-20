It is announced that at the close of business on 19 September 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 19 September 2018 103.65p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 102.52p per ordinary share

20 September 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45