20/09/2018 22:02:02

New Intermountain Transformation Center to Lead Healthcare Delivery Advancement

Salt Lake City, UTAH, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Healthcare has opened its 120,000 square-foot Kem C. Gardner Intermountain Transformation Center.  It is the home for multiple institutes and programs that are transforming the way medical care is provided in the U.S. and globally to achieve the highest clinical quality at the lowest sustainable cost.

Intermountain’s Clinical Program leadership teams of scientists and doctors will work at the new facility to research, innovate, and develop best practices to enhance care around the world. With more than 1,500 active research studies in more than 20 clinical areas, the Transformation Center is equipped to make medical discoveries that improve care and save lives. Here’s a look at how the new facility will help Intermountain clinicians improve healthcare both in the U.S. and abroad:• Innovation. Advancements in healthcare being developed at Intermountain will continue forward in the new facility, including creating tools to better meet the needs of caregivers and patients.  For example, with the Innovation Lab at the Transformation Center, 3D technology is being used to print copies of patient organs.  This allows clinicians to gain additional insight into performing life-changing surgeries that weren’t previously possible.

  • Economic Benefit for Utah. This center will be a boon to the Utah economy with the many health professionals from around the U.S. and the world that will come to the Salt Lake City-area to receive training.  For example, the internationally renowned Intermountain Healthcare Delivery Institute, which has relocated to the Transformation Center, has already attracted more than 5,000 doctors, nurses, and others attend its courses.  

  • Leadership Development. A new offering from The Institute for Healthcare Leadership, led by Intermountain president emeritus Charles Sorenson, MD, will offer leadership training courses for medical professionals. The Institute includes a unique simulation center where participants practice leadership scenarios using simulation. The Institute will focus on improving leaders’ communication, teamwork, and how to engage their teams. 

  • Collaboration with top healthcare leaders. Healthcare experts from all over the world are invited to the center to collaborate and share ideas to improve healthcare for patients worldwide.  

  • Partnerships. The Center has partnered with CHIME Innovation to collaborate with innovative healthcare IT leaders from across the globe.“We are stewards of Intermountain’s long tradition of innovation, and this Transformation Center will be a hotbed, locally, regionally, nationally, and globally as we seek to advance that tradition,” said Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, at a dedication ceremony.

The Transformation Center is located on the campus of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, and is named after Kem C. Gardner, who served on Intermountain boards for 36 years and was Chair of the Intermountain Board of Trustees from 2007-2012.  He currently chairs the Intermountain Foundation Board.  

Mr. Gardner donated $20 million toward the construction of the Transformation Center. 

"I'm making this gift because Intermountain Healthcare has expertise of great importance to the world," Gardner said. "The programs housed in the Transformation Center will do so much to improve the health and care available to people in Utah and around the world.”

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.

Lance Madigan

Intermountain Healthcare

8014423217

lance.madigan@imail.org

Intermountain Healthcare Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
13:53
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
25
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
14:30
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
15
08:40
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
2
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
3
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
4
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
5
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:31
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and PM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:31
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, LCI, CBS, PZZA, SKX, CRON, PM and QRTEA
22:29
Desire Street Ministries Hosts 8th Annual Desire Cup Uniting Gators and Bulldogs for a Cause at Georgia-Florida Football Game Weekend
22:28
Supernus to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
22:28
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
22:27
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22:17
CV SCIENCES LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CV Sciences, Inc. To Contact The Firm
22:16
Verizon is building the future for our customers in Nebraska, investing more than $235M since 2015
22:15
LaSalle Solutions Named a 2018 Most Promising Cisco Solution Provider

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 22:53:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-20 23:53:14 - 2018-09-20 22:53:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY