New trading lot for bond loan issued by Swedbank AB on STO Structured Products (530/18)

As of September 21, 2018, following bond loan issued by Swedbank AB on STO Structured Products will change trading lot.

ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (SEK) SE0009144546 SWEB096A Sverige Kupong 190219 SWEB096A 1 000

Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change.

For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Stockholm AB