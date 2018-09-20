New TRU NIAGEN PRO Launched for Expansive Distribution by Healthcare Practitioners

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age with its flagship ingredient NIAGEN® and consumer product TRU NIAGEN®, today announced the launch of TRU NIAGEN PRO (60ct, 300mg per capsule), a partnership with Natural Partners Fullscript, and a new online NAD education hub for healthcare practitioners.

Tru Niagen Pro, which will be available exclusively for sale through healthcare practitioners, is the first of its kind, offering 60 capsules – each delivering 300 mg of Niagen® nicotinamide riboside (NR).

Dr. Phillip Milgram, Medical Director of the NAD Treatment Center in San Diego, CA, commented, “I have dedicated my career to increasing patients’ NAD levels for multiple medical indications, health and longevity. We are very excited to offer Tru Niagen Pro through our clinic. The growing body of science pointing to the importance of maintaining NAD levels via the use of daily supplementation of clinically proven precursors such as NR continues to build, and we are delighted to be associated with ChromaDex, the pioneers of NR development. We have a clinically proven dose of NR to deliver an effective increase in NAD in a single capsule.”

“NAD is required for all cells in the body to function,” says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OB/GYN and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. “I recommend Tru Niagen to my patients.”

In addition to offering Tru Niagen Pro direct to practitioners, ChromaDex has entered into a newly signed distribution agreement with Natural Partners Fullscript (Scottsdale, AZ), making Tru Niagen products available to their extensive network of over 40,000 healthcare practitioners.

Fran Towey, Natural Partners Fullscript CEO commented, “Tru Niagen uniquely addresses the most critical issues facing patients today and is proving to make a real positive difference in people’s lives. We’re excited to be partnering with ChromaDex to bring its innovation to our Natural Partners Fullscript community as well as to bring Tru Niagen Pro exclusively to healthcare practitioners.”

ChromaDex CEO Robert Fried notes, “We are delighted to be associated with Natural Partners Fullscript. They are the leaders and innovators in the healthcare practitioner channel and will help us bring the Tru Niagen brand to this important and influential community.”

Healthcare practitioners can also now have access to convenient online wholesale purchasing as well as a practitioner-exclusive education hub with a searchable, categorized database of the over 100 published pre-clinical and clinical studies detailing the ability of NAD and NR to support human health.

For additional information on the science supporting TRU NIAGEN visit www.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex: ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ChromaDex provided research materials and a portion of the grant funding as a collaborator for the study.

