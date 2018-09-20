20/09/2018 17:30:56

Ocean Bank names Gonzalez-Jacobo Chief Lending Officer; Veteran banker leads commercial and retail areas

Miami, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank has named Executive Vice President Ralph Gonzalez-Jacobo Chief Lending Officer.

“Ralph has been an integral part of Ocean Bank for many years,” said Agostinho Alfonso Macedo. “He and his team have revamped our $3 billion loan portfolio with numerous high-quality loans for some of the most distinctive developments in South Florida.”

Gonzalez-Jacobo has been associated with Ocean Bank for 20 years, first from 1996 to 2005, and then again starting in 2008.

“In an era of intense competition, we have maintained very solid relationships with major developers and commercial clients who look to us as trusted advisors,” Gonzalez-Jacobo said.

“It’s more than providing a competitive interest rate.  It’s about structuring deals that make sense for the long-term benefit of both the bank and our clients. Several major recent loans are with clients who have been working with Ocean Bank for two and three decades,” he said.

Gonzalez-Jacobo said the history of Ocean Bank since its founding in 1985 has been synonymous with development of major residential, commercial and industrial real estate in Miami-Dade County.

“Everywhere you look, Ocean Bank has a presence,” he said.

Before joining Ocean Bank in 1996, Gonzalez-Jacobo had been a Vice President for Commercial Real Estate Lending at Republic National Bank, an Assistant Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Lending at Total Bank and a loan officer at the Peninsula Federal and Chase Federal savings and loan associations. He also served as EVP and head of the real estate department at U.S. Century Bank from 2005 to 2008.

He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Florida International University, with a major in finance. He is a member of the FIU President’s Council and the Latin Builders Association and is Chairman of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

Attachment

Cheryl Rees

Ocean Bank

(305) 569 - 5029

Crees@oceanbank.com

Ray Casas

Wragg & Casas

3053721234

rcasas@wraggcasas.com

Ralph Gonzalez-Jacobo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
60
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
13:53
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
20
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
08:40
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
14
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
2
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
3
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
4
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
5
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Adoption of Commission Decision Granting Marketing Authorisation Approval in the European Union for XERAVA™ (eravacycline) for the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections
18:08
FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OTCQB:FNHI) RECEIVES $175,000 USD PRIVATE GROWTH INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR INVENTORY GROWTH
18:06
Textmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North America
18:02
Pony.ai debuts product-ready autonomous vehicle fleet
18:01
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
17:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:51
World Housing Solution Named One of 50 Florida Companies to Watch
17:49
Freddie Mac Prices $892 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F51
17:46
Vitacost.com Launches Assortment of Nutrition Bars and Cookies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 18:30:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-20 19:30:45 - 2018-09-20 18:30:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY