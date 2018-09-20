20/09/2018 13:00:00

OncoMed Provides Update on Navicixizumab Partnership

Related content
29 Aug - 
OncoMed to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences..
02 Aug - 
OncoMed Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results..
12 Jun - 
OncoMed Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Portion of anti..

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics, today announced that Celgene has notified OncoMed that due to strategic product portfolio considerations Celgene has decided not to exercise its option to license OncoMed’s bispecific antibody navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific, OMP-305B83). Celgene continues to retain its options to license OncoMed’s etigilimab (anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, OMP-313M32) and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10) under the collaboration. OncoMed and Celgene are working to formalize the termination of the collaboration agreement with respect to navicixizumab, and OncoMed expects to retain worldwide rights to navicixizumab.

“While we are disappointed in Celgene’s decision, we thank them for the productive interactions in evaluating navicixizumab, and we respect their decision given their pipeline prioritization and focus,said John Lewicki, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoMed. “With the global development and commercialization of navicixizumab remaining under our control, we are evaluating potential opportunities for the program and will continue to assess the data as it evolves for navicixizumab in combination with paclitaxel in heavily pretreated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.”

OncoMed is currently conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial of navicixizumab in combination with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant late-stage ovarian cancer. Interim Phase 1b data will be presented in a poster presentation on October 20, 2018 at the European Society of Medical Oncology meeting to be held in Munich.

About Navicixizumab

OncoMed's anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody, navicixizumab, is designed to inhibit the function of both DLL4 and VEGF and thereby induce potent anti-tumor responses while mitigating certain angiogenic-related toxicities. Navicixizumab was developed utilizing OncoMed's BiMAb bispecific platform technology, which enables the design of bispecific antibodies comparable to traditional monoclonal antibodies but possessing dual target-binding specificity. In preclinical studies, navicixizumab demonstrated robust in vivo anti-tumor efficacy across a range of solid tumor xenografts, including colon, ovarian, lung and pancreatic cancers, among others. Further, in preclinical studies dual inhibition of DLL4 and VEGF appeared to exhibit synergistic anti-tumor activity at doses where blockade of either target alone elicited sub-optimal activity.

About OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics. OncoMed has internally discovered a broad pipeline of investigational drugs intended to address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. Product candidates in OncoMed’s portfolio include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific, OMP-305B83), etigilimab (anti-TIGIT, OMP-313M32), GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11) and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10). OncoMed also continues to pursue new drug discovery research. For further information about OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, please see www.oncomed.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, OncoMed’s intentions and expectations regarding potential opportunities for the navicixizumab program; the formal termination of the collaboration agreement with respect to navicixizumab; OncoMed’s ability to retain worldwide rights to navicixizumab, including control of global development and commercialization; and the ability of navicixizumab to induce potent anti-tumor responses while mitigating certain toxicities. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause OncoMed's clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development process; OncoMed's ability to raise additional capital to support the development of its unpartnered programs; and OncoMed's dependence on its key executives. OncoMed undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to OncoMed's business in general, see OncoMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 9, 2018, OncoMed’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2018, and OncoMed's other current and periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Sylvia.wheeler@oncomed.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:00 OMED
OncoMed Provides Update on Navicixizumab Partnership
29 Aug OMED
OncoMed to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
02 Aug OMED
OncoMed Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
12 Jun OMED
OncoMed Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Portion of anti-TIGIT Clinical Trial  
08 May OMED
OncoMed Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
01 May OMED
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 8th, 2018
18 Apr OMED
OncoMed Presents Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
09 Apr OMED
OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
19 Mar OMED
OncoMed Announces Appointment of John Lewicki, PhD, as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors
08 Mar OMED
OncoMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
3
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
4
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
5
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion

Related stock quotes

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals .. 2.800 0.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:09
Orkla ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper
13:07
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13:06
Net Asset Value(s)
13:04
Net Asset Value(s)
13:03
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
13:00
OncoMed Provides Update on Navicixizumab Partnership
13:00
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL engages Haywood Securities and hosts Investor Update conference call
13:00
ManTech Selected for $28 Billion IDIQ Award to Provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Services for Defense and Federal Civilian Agencies
13:00
Platinum Group Metals Waterberg Project and Corporate Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 13:28:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-20 14:28:11 - 2018-09-20 13:28:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY