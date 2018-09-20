Photocure ASA: Daniel Schneider appointed Chief Executive Officer

Oslo, Norway, 20 September 2018: Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), announces today that Daniel Schneider has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Photocure. Mr Schneider joins Photocure from the position of General Manager for Ablynx N.V. in North America.

"I am pleased to announce Dan Schneider as our new President and Chief Executive Officer. Photocure is entering a period of accelerated growth in the important U.S. market with strengthened focus on commercial development. Dan brings over 25 years of experience in developing and expanding rapidly growing healthcare companies in the U.S. He will further leverage on the opportunities arising from Photocure's unique position in the bladder cancer market. I look forward working with Dan to develop Photocure into becoming the leading bladder cancer company", says Jan H. Egberts, M.D. Chairman of the Board.

Mr Schneider is a U.S. citizen and holds an MBA from Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University with a double major in Finance and Marketing. Mr Schneider brings extensive commercial experience from the U.S. healthcare industry, including his previous position as General Manager for Ablynx N.V. in North America. Mr Schneider has also held executive management positions in other pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including BTG International, Somaxon Pharmaceuticals and Sepracor.

"The Photocure team has built a unique company within the field of bladder cancer, with excellent people, world leading technology and high-potential products. The company has developed a solid infrastructure in key regions, especially in the U.S. We will continue to scale and leverage on this growth platform to deliver on the commercial opportunities in the bladder cancer markets. I look forward to work with the team to expand the commercial footprint and to embark on the growth journey for Photocure", says Mr Schneider.

Mr Schneider will commence the position upon further agreement, expected prior to 1 November 2018. Erik Dahl will continue to serve as the acting Chief Executive Officer until Mr Schneider's commencement of his position, after which Mr Dahl will resume his previous role as the Chief Financial Officer of Photocure.

Notes to editors

About Photocure ASA

Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). The US headquarters for Photocure Inc., are in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

