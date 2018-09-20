Platinum Group Metals Waterberg Project and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM:TSX; PLG:NYSE American) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce as project operator that the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Waterberg Project is advancing according to plan. The target date for the completion of the DFS is the end of calendar Q1 2019. An updated resource model to be used in the DFS is in the final stages of calculations and peer review. Three-dimensional models have been provided to independent project engineer for mine design, Stantec Consulting International LLC (“Stantec”). The mine design involves bulk underground fully mechanized methods. Optimization of the methods utilized for the Company’s October 2016 Waterberg Pre-feasibility Study is in progress. (See the technical report dated October 19, 2016 and filed on SEDAR titled “Independent Technical Report on the Waterberg Project Including Mineral Resource Update and Pre-Feasibility Study”.) Stantec brings global mine design and operating experience in these methods to the study.

Metallurgical test work and infrastructure designs are also progressing well, led by independent project engineer for plant design and metallurgy DRA Projects SA (Proprietary) Limited, who are an experienced platinum and palladium plant, engineering and construction firm. The DFS is looking at two potential scales for the project as previously announced, including a 600,000 tonne per month option and a 250,000 -350,000 tonne per month option.

A Mining Right Application for the Waterberg Project, endorsed by all of the Waterberg Joint Venture partners, including Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (“Implats”), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (“JOGMEC”) and Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. (“Mnombo”), was filed in early September 2018. The detailed consultation process in the area of the mine has commenced as required under Environmental Assessment and Mining Right regulations and specialist consultants have been engaged to manage and document this process. Co-operation with the Capricorn Municipality surrounding the mine has been active and positive including work on regional water supply plans and infrastructure under a recently signed co-operation agreement. Work on the planned national electrical grid connection for the project is also progressing well. Consultation on powerline servitudes and permits are advancing on plan as part of the DFS.

Platinum Group Metals is the Waterberg project operator and currently holds an effective 50.02% interest in the project. Implats, the world’s second largest platinum producer, owns a 15% interest. The project is being managed by a joint technical committee which regularly brings together expertise from the senior levels of all partners, including the construction and operating experience of Implats. Mnombo, a black economic empowerment company, holds a 26% project interest. The Company owns a 49.9% interest in Mnombo. JOGMEC holds a 21.95% project interest in the Waterberg Project and is in the process of transferring a 9.755% interest to Japanese conglomerate Hanwa Co., Ltd. Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, a South African black empowerment investment holding company listed on the JSE with a US$1.1 billion market capitalization, owns a 15% stake in Platinum Group. Implats is an active participant in the joint venture and holds an option to increase their stake to 50.01% following the completion of the DFS.

Platinum Group Metals recently was in New York for events and meetings of “Platinum Week”. The Waterberg Project is dominated by palladium and there are very few deposits of this type in the world. Palladium has been gaining market interest based on continued demand in the auto sector, due to a growing trend towards gasoline engines and hybrids that use palladium dominant catalysts. Platinum Group Metals is focused on completing the DFS for Waterberg on time and on budget with the assistance of its project partners.

On November 23, 2017 the Company announced the execution of binding legal agreements to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited (“Maseve”) to JSE listed Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (“RBPlat”). The Company first reported the details of the transaction in a news release dated September 6, 2017. The sale later closed on April 26, 2018 after completion of regulatory review and all conditions precedent, whereby RBPlat and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Bafokeng Resources Proprietary Limited:

acquired the concentrator plant and related surface assets owned by Maseve for an aggregate consideration equal to the ZAR equivalent of US $58 million; and

acquired 100% of the shares in and shareholder claims owing by Maseve for an aggregate purchase consideration equal to the ZAR equivalent of US $12 million and the return to the Company of an environmental bond valued at approximately US $4.0 million.

(collectively “the Maseve Transaction”).

The Company reports that it is in receipt of a summons issued by Africa Wide Mineral Prospecting and Exploration (Pty) Limited ("Africa Wide") whereby Africa Wide has instituted legal proceedings in South Africa against the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Platinum Group Metals (RSA) (Pty) Limited, RBPlat and Maseve in relation to the Maseve Transaction. Africa Wide is seeking, at this very late date, to set aside or be paid increased value for, the closed Maseve Transaction. Africa Wide held a 17.1% interest in Maseve prior to the Maseve Transaction. RBPlat consulted with senior counsel, both during the negotiation of the Maseve Transaction and in regard to the current Africa Wide legal proceedings. The Company has also received legal advice to the effect that the Africa Wide action, as issued, is ill-conceived and is factually and legally defective.

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng., the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder of the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is responsible for preparing the technical information contained in this news release. He has verified the data by reviewing the detailed information of the geological and engineering staff and independent qualified person reports as well as visiting the Waterberg Project site regularly.

Platinum Group is focused on, and is the operator of, the Waterberg Project, a bulk mineable underground deposit in northern South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by the Company. Waterberg has potential to be a low cost dominantly palladium mine and Impala Platinum recently made a strategic investment in the Waterberg Project.

