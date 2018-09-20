20/09/2018 20:18:17

PriceSpider Hosts Webinar to Help Brand Manufacturers and Retailers Work Together to Increase Revenue

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider, an advanced retail data and analytics company that provides insights about consumer purchasing behavior, is hosting a webinar titled “How brand manufacturers and retailers can work together to increase revenue.” While brand manufacturers and retailers often find themselves fighting for the lion’s share of product sales, it doesn’t always have to be a struggle or an “either-or” choice. Both parties can find success when they choose to work together for the benefit of all.

“There are ways for both brand manufacturers and retailers to come together and make decisions that are in the best interest of both parties,” said webinar host and VP of Global Digital Solutions, Mike Fioravanti. “All channels bring value and having positive relationships is advantageous when looking at the bottom line.”

The webinar takes place Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. PST and will cover topics including:

  • How to optimize channels to strengthen relationships and increase revenue.

  • The disadvantages of not having relationships with your distribution partners.

  • How to optimize your website to benefit both your brand and your retailers.

  • Understanding the value of an omni-channel approach – in terms of revenue and data.

“We are always striving to provide valuable insights and industry leadership for our customers and the online retail space as a whole,” continued Fioravanti. “I look forward to leading this discussion and showing how bridging the gap between brand manufacturers and retailers can encourage long-term benefits.”

For those that are unable to join the webinar live, an on-demand recording will be accessible after the event for those that register.

Register now

for the webinar.

For more information about PriceSpider, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is a retail technology company specializing in products and solutions that provide invaluable insight into consumer purchasing behavior. Powered by proprietary “spidering” technology that collects a wide range of data from thousands of e-commerce sites, PriceSpider discovers—with precision—what, where, when and how people purchase. In addition to its super-charged buying solution Where to Buy, which integrates with brand manufacturers’ websites to capture conversion data while giving shoppers access to online and local retailers, PriceSpider offers a competitive edge with unique solutions including Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring, Brand Monitoring, Ratings and Reviews and Market Intelligence Reports, which dive deep into retailer and brand performance, pricing and competitors’ posture. With additional solutions currently in research and development designed to complement its existing suite of technological offerings, PriceSpider aims to provide the ultimate integrated technology platform to help brands know more to sell more. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com

PS_Logo_Blue1.jpg

