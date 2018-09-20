PriceSpider Hosts Webinar to Help Brand Manufacturers and Retailers Work Together to Increase Revenue

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , an advanced retail data and analytics company that provides insights about consumer purchasing behavior, is hosting a webinar titled “How brand manufacturers and retailers can work together to increase revenue.” While brand manufacturers and retailers often find themselves fighting for the lion’s share of product sales, it doesn’t always have to be a struggle or an “either-or” choice. Both parties can find success when they choose to work together for the benefit of all.

“There are ways for both brand manufacturers and retailers to come together and make decisions that are in the best interest of both parties,” said webinar host and VP of Global Digital Solutions, Mike Fioravanti. “All channels bring value and having positive relationships is advantageous when looking at the bottom line.”

The webinar takes place Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. PST and will cover topics including:

How to optimize channels to strengthen relationships and increase revenue.

The disadvantages of not having relationships with your distribution partners.

How to optimize your website to benefit both your brand and your retailers.

Understanding the value of an omni-channel approach – in terms of revenue and data.

“We are always striving to provide valuable insights and industry leadership for our customers and the online retail space as a whole,” continued Fioravanti. “I look forward to leading this discussion and showing how bridging the gap between brand manufacturers and retailers can encourage long-term benefits.”

For those that are unable to join the webinar live, an on-demand recording will be accessible after the event for those that register.

Register now

for the webinar.

