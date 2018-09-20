20/09/2018 07:02:30

Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results

LEADERSHIP OFFSHORE IRELAND

Dublin and London - September 20, 2018 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company, today announces its unaudited interim results for the half year ended June 30, 2018.

Commenting today, Tony O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Providence Resources said:

"The first half of 2018 was an exceptionally busy period for Providence where we focused on completing the Barryroe farm-out with APEC, advancing other exploration assets within our portfolio as well as working with various stakeholders to advance Ireland's National Energy Policy. This morning, we were very pleased to announce that, having received governmental approval for the assignment of equity in Barryroe to APEC, we have executed an amended and restated Farm-out Agreement with APEC.

The finalisation of these revised Barryroe farm-out terms with APEC is a major milestone for Providence as it

delivers a firm drilling programme comprising of four vertical wells and one horizontal sidetrack, cash advances for certain operational costs of $19.5 million, plus the financing of two further optional wells.  Subject to regulatory consents and appropriate arrangements with contractors, we expect drilling to commence drilling in Q2 2019. 

In this regard, we are also pleased to confirm that we have contracted Gardline's Ocean Observer vessel to carry out the requisite site surveys during Q4 2018. 

This drilling programme is a significant step forward for Barryroe as it is designed to provide modern dynamic data that will assist in the field development to production. 

Importantly, the structure of the farm-out transaction means that Providence has no upfront risk or capital exposure for the drilling programme, whilst also providing a roadmap to take this project, subject to the results of the drilling & regulatory consents, to project sanction and then on to production. Notably, Barryroe would be Ireland's first commercial oil field development, which in tandem with Corrib, would further facilitate national energy independence at a time of growing geopolitical risk within global energy markets.

Elsewhere in our portfolio, we continued

to advance our Atlantic Margin exploration portfolio during the first half.  In addition to TOTAL farming-in to our Diablo licence, TOTAL also became a 50% partner and operator of Avalon, where an application was made to progress the area to a Frontier Exploration Licence.  At Dunquin, the analysis of the recently acquired 3D seismic data has clearly differentiated between the breached Dunquin North structure and the undrilled Dunquin South prospect. Finally, at Newgrange, we successfully carried out an exploration well-site survey this summer with some very encouraging initial results.

With the enhanced multi-well drilling programme at Barryroe, we continue to be by far the most active player offshore Ireland in terms of drilling activity, commercial deals and collaborations with world-class partners.  Looking ahead, we have the portfolio, partners, people and financial resources in place to advance our portfolio through exploration & appraisal drilling for the benefit of all our shareholders."

 

H1 2018 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

APPRAISAL PROJECTS

  • BARRYROE, North Celtic Sea Basin (SEL 1/11)

    • On March 28, 2018, the Company, (through its wholly owned subsidiary, EXOLA DAC ("EXOLA")) and its partner, Lansdowne Oil and Gas plc, (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited ("Lansdowne")) signed a Farm-Out Agreement ("FOA") with APEC Energy Enterprise Limited ("APEC") in relation to SEL 1/11

       

    • This farm-out provided for the drilling of a number of wells at Barryroe and was conditional on completion of ancillary legal documentation required to implement the terms of the FOA, and was subject to the approval of the Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

       

      (See Post Half-Year Events on page 3)

EXPLORATION PROSPECTS

  • DUNQUIN SOUTH, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 3/04)

    • Assessment of 1,800 km2 of 3D seismic data from CGG as part of their Porcupine Basin multi-client 3D acquisition programme

    • Detailed Dunquin North post-well results released as a technical paper given at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists European Regional Conference (AAPG ERC) - Lisbon 2018

       

  • NEWGRANGE, Goban Spur Basin (FEL 6/14)

    • Extension of the first phase of the Frontier Exploration Licence to March 2019

    • High resolution 2D seismic acquisition & well exploration site survey contract awarded to Gardline

    • Farm-out process continues

       

  • AVALON, Southern Porcupine Basin (LO 16/27)

    • Application to convert from a Licensing Option to a Frontier Exploration Licence  

       

  • OTHER LICENCE ACTIVITY

    • Spanish Point (FEL 2/04) & Spanish Point North, Northern Porcupine Basin (FEL 4/08) - under discussion with the Irish regulatory authorities as to future status

    • Dragon, St. George's Channel Basin (SEL 2/07) - under discussion with the Irish regulatory authorities as to future status

    • Hook Head, North Celtic Sea Basin (SEL 1/07) - the area is the subject of a Lease Undertaking application with the Irish government

    • Helvick/Dunmore, North Celtic Sea Basin (Lease Undertaking) - MFDevCO is continuing its work programme

H1 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reduced Operating Loss for the period of €2.210 million versus €3.916 million in H1 2017

     

  • Loss of €2.371 million versus €3.441 million in H1 2017

     

  • Loss per share of 0.40 cents versus 0.58 cents in H1 2017

     

  • At June 30, 2018, total cash & cash equivalents were €12.355 million (€36.398 million at June 30, 2017)

     

  • The Company had no debt at June 30, 2018 (€0 at June 30, 2017)

POST HALF-YEAR EVENTS

  • BARRYROE, North Celtic Sea Basin (SEL 1/11)

    • Following the receipt of Ministerial approval for the assignment of a 50% working interest in SEL 1/11 to APEC, EXOLA, Lansdowne and APEC recently signed an amended and restated Farm-out Agreement ("Updated FOA"), having completed the ancillary legal documentation and received all necessary consents;

       

    • The Updated FOA provides for a full cost carried firm drilling programme comprising of four vertical wells & one horizontal sidetrack, plus the optional drilling of two further horizontal wells, and cash advances to EXOLA for certain project and operational costs of $19.5 million;

       

    • Contracting of Gardline's "Ocean Observer" vessel to carry out the requisite site surveys during Q4 2018. 

       

       (The details of the Updated FOA are provided in a separate RNS issued this morning)

       

  • NEWGRANGE, Goban Spur Basin (FEL 6/14)

    • Completed site survey operations over Newgrange;

    • Large number of seabed pockmarks imaged on site survey data;

    • Discussions with potential third party farminees and possible synergistic rig opportunities continue.

       

  • DIABLO, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 2/14)

    • Closing of Farm-out for the assignment of Equity (35%) and transfer of Operatorship to TOTAL;

    • Nexen-CNOOC currently ramping up to drill the analogous Iolar pre-Cretaceous prospect in the adjacent licence in 2019.

       

  • DUNQUIN SOUTH, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 3/04)

    • 2017 - 3D seismic data received and initial evaluation complete;

    • Interpretation confirms the presence of the large Dunquin South prospect;

    • Large potential breach point imaged over Dunquin North prospect;

    • Internal seismic reflectivity and velocities indicate Dunquin Ridge to be of sedimentary origin.

       

  • OTHER LICENCE ACTIVITY

    • Option over OPL 1, North Celtic Sea Basin - the option to drill an exploration well within three years was not exercised by the Company;

    • Kish Bank, Kish Bank Basin (SEL 2/11) - completion of 1st phase of licence through August 2018.

    • OUTLOOK

    During the first half of 2018, we continued to make strong progress in developing our very significant  portfolio of assets offshore Ireland and this continued into the second half of the year with the signing of the Barryroe Updated FOA, which is a transformational event for the Company.  We look forward to further updating our shareholders and the market as appropriate on this key project, as well as other assets within our portfolio.

    Over the period, we have also closely monitored the proposals put forward in the Climate Emergency Measures Bill 2018 and as a member of the Irish Offshore Operators Association ("IOOA"), we participated in the Dail Eireann (Irish Parliament) Committee hearings held in July.  Given Ireland's relative geographical isolation and the fact that we currently import 100% of our oil and c.40% of our gas needs, energy policy in Ireland is a very important issue, with a number of critical factors to be considered  including security of energy supply, the impact of Brexit, the intermittent nature of installed renewable energy capacity, planning limitations, coupled with the fact that the Irish economy is heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels.  As such a key provider of energy, the Oil & Gas industry has an important role to play in shaping our National Energy Policy.  We will continue to work with the industry and other stakeholders to ensure that this important national issue is treated with the consideration and priority that it deserves as Ireland transitions to a low-carbon future.

    We remain very optimistic about the future prospects for Providence and are both determined and uniquely positioned to continue to lead the industry in identifying and realising Ireland's significant offshore potential, whilst also scouting opportunities elsewhere that leverage our unique skillset and experience offshore Ireland.  We have the portfolio, partners, people and financial resources in place to advance our portfolio through exploration & appraisal drilling for the benefit of all our shareholders.

    (An updated Investor Presentation will be available at providenceresources.com later today)

    INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

    		 

    Providence Resources P.l.c.

    Tel: +353 1 219 4074

    Tony O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer  
    Dr. John O'Sullivan, Technical Director   
       

    Cenkos Securities plc

    Tel: +44 131 220 9771 

    Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee  
       

    J&E Davy

    Tel: +353 1 679 6363 

    Anthony Farrell   
       

    Mirabaud Securities Limited

    Tel: + 44 20 3167 7221

    Peter Krens  
       

    MEDIA ENQUIRIES

    		 

    Powerscourt

    Tel: +44 207 250 1446 

    Peter Ogden  
       

    Murray Consultants

    Tel: +353 1 498 0300 

    Pauline McAlester  

    ANNOUNCEMENT 

    This announcement has been reviewed by Dr John O'Sullivan, Technical Director, Providence Resources P.l.c.  John is a geology graduate of University College, Cork and holds a Masters in Applied Geophysics from the National University of Ireland, Galway. He also holds a Masters in Technology Management from the Smurfit Graduate School of Business at University College Dublin and a doctorate in Geology from Trinity College Dublin.  John is a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.  He is also a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Geophysical Association of Ireland. John has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas exploration and production industry having previously worked with both Mobil and Marathon Oil.  John is a qualified person as defined in the guidance note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, March 2006 of the London Stock Exchange. Definitions in this press release are consistent with SPE guidelines. SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE Petroleum Resource Management System 2007 has been used in preparing this announcement. 

    ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES

    Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland.  Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and the ESM in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com

    SUMMARY OF LICENCE INTERESTS

    Ref Licence Issued Key Asset Operator Providence Partners PVR % Classification

    NORTH CELTIC SEA BASIN

    1 SEL 1/11 2011 BARRYROE Providence* Lansdowne; APEC 40.00 Oil discovery
                   
    2 SEL 2/07 2007 HOOK HEAD Providence Atlantic; Sosina 72.50 Oil & gas discovery
                   
    3 LU 2016 HELVICK Providence Atlantic; Sosina, Lansdowne; MFDC 56.25 Oil & gas discovery
    4 LU 2016 DUNMORE Providence Atlantic; Sosina; MFDC 65.25 Oil discovery

    NORTHERN  PORCUPINE BASIN

    5 FEL 2/04 2004 SPANISH POINT Cairn Cairn; Sosina 58.00 Oil & gas discoveries
    5 FEL 4/08 2008 SPANISH POINT NTH Cairn Cairn; Sosina 58.00 Oil & gas exploration

    SOUTHERN PORCUPINE BASIN

    6 LO 16/27 1616/27FEL 3/04 2016 AVALON TOTAL TOTAL; Sosina; (Cairn) 40.00 Oil & gas exploration
                   
    7 FEL 2/14 2014 DIABLO TOTAL TOTAL; Cairn; Sosina 28.00 Oil & gas exploration
                   
    8 FEL 3/04 2014 DUNQUIN Eni Eni; Repsol; Sosina 26.85 Oil exploration

    GOBAN SPUR BASIN

    9 FEL 6/14 2014 NEWGRANGE Providence Sosina 80.00 Oil & gas exploration

     

    KISH BANK BASIN

    10 SEL 2/11 2011 KISH BANK Providence   100.00 Oil & gas exploration
                   

    ST GEORGE'S CHANNEL BASIN

    11 SEL 1/07 2007 DRAGON Providence   100.00 Gas discovery
                   

    * Held through wholly owned subsidiary, EXOLA DAC. On September 20, 2018, EXOLA and signed an updated and restated Farm-Out Agreement with APEC, which reduces Providence's equity in SEL 1/11 to 40.00%

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Condensed consolidated income statement

    For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018

     

    Notes

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    Unaudited

    €'000

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Unaudited

    €'000

     

     

    Year ended 31 December 2017

    Audited

    €'000

    Continuing operations

     

    		       
    Administration and legal expenses

    3

    (1,545)

    (3,624)

    (6,491)

    Pre-licence expenditure

     

    (55)

    -

    (268)

    Impairment of  exploration and evaluation  assets

     

    (610)

    (292)

    (14,643)

    Operating loss

    2

    (2,210)

    (3,916)

    (21,402)

     

     

     

     

     

    Finance income

    5

    41

    545

    1,116

    Finance expense

    4

    (202)

    (70)

    (133)

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss before income tax

     

    (2,371)

    (3,441)

    (20,419)

    Income tax expense

     

    -

    -

    -

    Loss for the period

     

    (2,371)

    (3,441)

    (20,419)

     

     

     

    		  

     

    Loss per share (cent) - continuing operations

     

     

    		  

     

    Basic and diluted loss per share

    10

    (0.40)

    (0.58)

    (3.42)

    Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

    For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    Unaudited

    €'000

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Unaudited

    €'000

    Year ended 31 December 2017

    Audited

    €'000

    Loss for the financial period

    (2,371)

    (3,441)

    (20,419)

    OCI Items that may be reclassified into profit or loss

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Foreign exchange translation differences

    1,637

    (4,807)

    (7,626)

     

     

     

     

    Total expense recognised in other comprehensive income from continuing operations

     

    1,637

     

    (4,807)

     

    (7,626)

     

     

    		  

     

    Total comprehensive expense for the period

    (734)

    (8,248)

    (28,045)

    The total recognised expense for the period is entirely attributable to equity holders of the Company.

    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Consolidated statement of financial position

    As at 30 June 2018

     

    Notes

    30 June 2018

    Unaudited

     

    €'000

    30 June 2017

    Unaudited

     

    €'000

    31 December 2017

    Audited

    €'000

    Assets

    		        
    Exploration and evaluation assets

    6

    78,499

    83,451

    74,831

    Property, plant and equipment

     

    38

    93

    62

    Intangible assets

     

    35

    139

    88

    Total non-current assets

     

    78,572

    83,683

    74,981

     

     

     

     

     

    Trade and other receivables

    9

    4,764

    6,373

    7,660

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    12,355

    36,398

    19,603

    Total current assets

     

    17,119

    42,771

    27,263

     

     

     

     

     

    Total assets

     

    95,691

    126,454

    102,244

     

     

     

    		  

     

    Equity

     

     

    		  

     

    Share capital

    7

    71,452

    71,452

    71,452

    Capital conversion reserve fund

     

    623

    623

    623

    Share premium

    7

    247,918

    247,918

    247,918

    Foreign currency translation reserve

     

    7,826

    9,008

    6,189

    Share based payment reserve

     

    1,687

    1,605

    1,502

    Retained deficit

     

    (246,351)

    (227,329)

    (243,980)

    Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

     

    83,155

    103,277

    83,704

     

     

     

    		  

     

    Liabilities

     

     

    		  

     

    Decommissioning provision

     

    7,208

    7,259

    6,956

    Total non-current liabilities

     

    7,208

    7,259

    6,956

     

     

     

     

     

    Trade and other payables

    8

    5,328

    15,918

    11,584

    Total current liabilities

     

    5,328

    15,918

    11,584

     

     

     

    		  

     

    Total liabilities

     

    12,536

    23,177

    18,540

    Total equity and liabilities

     

    95,691

    126,454

    102,244

    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Consolidated statement of changes in Equity

    For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018

     

    Share Capital €'000

    Capital Conversion Reserve Fund 

    €'000

    Share Premium €'000

    Foreign Currency Translation Reserve  €'000

    Share Based Payment Reserve €'000

    Retained Deficit €'000

    Total

    €'000

    At 1 January 2018

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    6,189

    1,502

    (243,980)

    83,704

    Loss for financial period - - - - - (2,371)

    (2,371)

    Currency translation - - - 1,637 - -

    1,637

    Total comprehensive income - - - 1,637 - (2,371)

    (734)

    Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

    		            

     

    Share based payments in period - - - - 185 -

    185

    At 30 June 2018

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    7,826

    1,687

    (246,351)

    83,155

                 

     

    At 1 January 2017

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    13,815

    1,398

    (223,888)

    111,318

    Loss for financial period - - - - - (3,441)

    (3,441)

    Currency translation - - - (4,807) - -

    (4,807)

    Total comprehensive income - - - (4,807) - (3,441)

    (8,248)

    Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

    		            

     

    Share based payments in period - - - - 207 -

    207

    At 30 June 2017

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    9,008

    1,605

    (227,329)

    103,277

                 

     

    At 1 January 2017

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    13,815

    1,398

    (223,888)

    111,318

    Loss for financial year - - - - - (20,419)

    (20,419)

    Currency translation - - - (7,626) - -

    (7,626)

    Total comprehensive income - - - (7,626) - (20,419)

    (28,045)

    Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

    		            

     

    Share based payments - - - - 431 -

    431

    Share options lapsed in year - - - - (327) 327

    -

    At 31 December 2017

    71,452

    623

    247,918

    6,189

    1,502

    (243,980)

    83,704

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Consolidated statement of cash flows  

    For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

    Cash flows from operating activities

    		      
     

     

     

     

    Loss before income tax for the period

    (2,371)

    (3,441)

    (20,419)

    Adjustments for:

     

     

     

    Depletion and depreciation

    34

    33

    67

    Amortisation of intangible assets

    52

    52

    104

    Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

    610

    292

    14,643

    Finance income

    (41)

    (545)

    (1,116)

    Finance expense

    202

    70

    133

    Equity settled share based payment charge

    185

    207

    431

    Foreign exchange

    (197)

    1,288

    2,814

    Change in trade and other receivables

    2,896

    (6,118)

    (7,405)

    Change in trade and other payables

    (6,256)

    6,886

    9,457

     

     

    		  

     

    Net cash (outflow) from operating activities

    (4,886)

    (1,276)

    (1,291)

     

     

    		  

     

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

    		  

     

    Interest received

    41

    67

    156

    Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

    (2,633)

    (10,861)

    (8,015)

    Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

    (9)

    (24)

    (27)

    Farm in proceeds

    -

    18,497

    -

     

     

    		  

     

    Net cash (used in)/from investing activities

    (2,601)

    7,679

    (7,886)

     

     

    		  

     

    Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

    (7,487)

    6,403

    (9,177)

     

     

    		  

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of  period

    19,603

    31,403

    31,403

    Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

    239

    (1,408)

    (2,623)

     

     

    		  

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

    12,355

    36,398

    19,603

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 1

    Accounting Policies

    General Information

    Providence Resources P.l.c ("the Company") is a company incorporated in the Republic of Ireland. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Financial Statements") include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").  The Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 14 September 2018.

    The annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union.

    Basis of preparation

    The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared on a going concern basis as the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

    The accounting policies adopted in the 2018 half-yearly financial report are the same as those adopted in the 2017 Annual report and accounts other than the implementation of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments and IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers from 1 January 2018.

    The Group adopted IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, which addresses the classification, measurement and recognition of financial assets and liabilities, effective January 1, 2018. The Standard includes requirements for recognition and measurement, impairment, derecognition and general hedge accounting. The standard does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements.

    The Group adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which specifies how and when an IFRS reporter will recognise revenue as well as requiring such entities to provide users of financial statements with more informative, relevant disclosures, effective January 1, 2018. The standard does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements.

    The Interim Financial Statements are presented in Euro, rounded to the nearest thousand, which is the functional currency of the parent company and also the presentation currency for the Group's financial reporting.

    Comparative Notes

    Comparative amounts have been regrouped, where necessary, on the same basis as in the current period.

    Upcoming International Financial Reporting Standards not yet adopted

    IFRS 16: Leases

    The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, which the Group will adopt for the year commencing 1 January 2019, will impact both the measurement and disclosures of leases over a low value threshold and with terms longer than one year. This has been considered by the directors and is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements.

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 2

    Operating segments

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           

    Segment net (loss) for the period

    		      
    UK - exploration assets - 54 -
    Republic of Ireland - exploration assets (610) (346) (14,643)
    Corporate expenses (1,600) (3,624) (6,759)
           

    Operating loss for the period

    (2,210)

    (3,916)

    (21,402)

           

    Segment assets

    		      
           
    Republic of Ireland - exploration assets 83,263 89,824 82,641
    Group assets 12,428 36,630 19,603

    Total assets

    95,691

    126,454

    102,244

           

    Segment Liabilities

    		      
           
    UK - exploration (11) (37) (15)
    Republic of Ireland - exploration (12,525) (23,140) (18,263)
    Group liabilities - - (262)

    Total Liabilities

    (12,536)

    (23,177)

    (18,540)

           

    Capital Expenditure

    		      
    UK - exploration assets - (54) -
    Republic of Ireland - exploration assets 2,633 (678) 8,015
    Republic of Ireland - property, plant and equipment 9 24 27

    Total Capital Expenditure

    2,642

    (708)

    8,042

           

    Impairment charge

    		      
    Republic of Ireland - exploration assets 610 346 14,643
    UK - exploration assets - (54) -
     

    610

    292

    14,643

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 3

    Administration expenses

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           
    Corporate, exploration and development expenses 793 3,169 5,456
    Foreign exchange losses, net 1,517 1,490 2,932
           

    Total administration expenses for the period

    2,310

    4,659

    8,388

           
    Capitalised in exploration and evaluation assets (765) (1,035) (1,897)
           

    Total charged to the income statement

    1,545

    3,624

    6,491

    Note 4

    Finance Expense

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           
    Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision 75 70 133
    Foreign exchange on decommissioning provision 127 - -
           

    Total finance expense recognised in income statement

    202

    70

    133

           
    Recognised directly in equity      
           
    Foreign currency translation differences on foreign operations 1,637 (4,807) (7,626)
           

    Total foreign exchange expenses recognised in equity

    1,637

    (4,807)

    (7,626)

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 5

    Finance Income

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           
    Bank deposit income 41 67 156
    Foreign exchange gain on decommission provision - 478 960
           

    Total finance income

    41

    545

    1,116

    Note 6

    Exploration and evaluation assets

     

    Republic of Ireland

    UK

    Total

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

    Cost and book value      
           
    At 1 January 2017 89,276 - 89,276
    Additions 9,879 (54) 9,825
    Cash calls received in period - - -
    Farm in proceeds (11,592) - (11,592)
    Administration expenses capitalised 1,035 - 1,035
    Impairment charge (346) 54 (292)
    Foreign exchange translation (4,801) - (4,801)

    At 30 June 2017

    83,451

    -

    83,451

           
    At 1 January 2017 89,276 - 89,276
    Additions 55,971 - 55,971
    Administration expenses capitalised 1,897 - 1,897
    Cash call received in year (49,853) - (49,853)
    Impairment charge (14,643) - (14,643)
    Foreign exchange translation (7,817) - (7,817)

    At 31 December 2017

    74,831

    -

    74,831

           
    At 1 January 2018 74,831 - 74,831
    Additions 5,075   5,075
    Cash calls received in period (3,207) - (3,207)
    Administration expenses capitalised 765 - 765
    Impairment charge (610) - (610)
    Foreign exchange translation 1,645 - 1,645

    At 30 June 2018

    78,499

    -

    78,499

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 7

    Share Capital and Share Premium

        Number  

    Authorised:

    		   '000 €'000
    At 1 January 2018      
    Deferred shares of €0.011 each   1,062,442 11,687
    Ordinary shares of €0.10 each   986,847 98,685
           
    At 30 June 2018      
    Deferred shares of €0.011 each   1,062,442 11,687
    Ordinary shares of €0.10 each   986,847 98,685
           
           
      Number Share Capital Share Premium

    Issued:

    		 '000 €'000 €'000
           
    Deferred shares of €0.011 each 1,062,442 11,687 5,691
    Ordinary share of €0.10 each 597,659 59,765 242,227
           
    At 1 January 2017 597,659 71,452 247,918

    At 30 June 2017

    597,659

    71,452

    247,918

     

     

     

     

    At 31 December 2017

    597,659

    71,452

    247,918

           

    At 30 June 2018

    597,659

    71,452

    247,918

    Note 8

    Trade and other payables

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           
    Relevant contract tax - - 4,372
    Accruals 1,297 6,273 2,079
    Trade creditors 600 2,740 1,798
    Amounts related to joint operation partner 3,431 6,905 3,335
           

    Total

    5,328

    15,918

    11,584

    PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

    Note 9

    Trade and other receivables

     

    6 months ended 30 June 2018

    6 months ended 30 June 2017

    Year ended 31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

           
    VAT recoverable 56 33 59
    Other receivables 445 - 560
    Prepayments 132 1,418 130
    Amounts due from Joint Operation Partner 4,131 4,922 6,911
           

    Total

    4,764

    6,373

    7,660

    Note 10

    Earnings per share

     

    30 June 2018

    30 June 2017

    31 December 2017

     

    Unaudited

    Unaudited

    Audited

     

    €'000

    €'000

    €'000

     

     

     

     

    Loss attributable to equity holders of the company from continuing operations (2,371) (3,441) (20,419)

     

     

     

     

    The basic weighted average number of Ordinary share in issue ('000)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    In issue at beginning of year 597,659 597,659 597,659
    Adjustment for shares issued in period - - -
           
    Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597,659 597,659 597,659
           

    Basic loss per share (cent) - continuing operations

    (0.40)

    (0.58)

    (3.42)

           
    The weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share calculated as follows:      
           
    Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597,659 597,659 597,659
           

    Diluted loss per share (cent) - continuing operations

    (0.40)

    (0.58)

    (3.42)

    There is no difference between the loss per ordinary share and the diluted loss per share for the current period as all potentially dilutive ordinary shares outstanding are anti-dilutive.

    Note 11

    Commitments

    As at 30 June 2018, the Group has capital commitments of approximately €2.8 million (31 December 2017: €6.8 million) to contribute to its share of costs of exploration and evaluation activities.  All costs associated with the Barryroe drilling program of four wells and one horizontal side-track and potentially the two optional wells will be funded by APEC by way of non-recourse loan as provided for under the amended and restated Farm-out Agreement.

