Pulse Secure named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of Secure Access solutions, today announced its designation as a Distinguished Vendor in this year’s “2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.”

Pulse Secure recently became a member of the world’s leading cybersecurity vendors as selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and added to this year’s report. Each year TAG Cyber publishes its three-volume report to the IT community for download at no cost. Volume Two of the report also includes an informative interview with Pulse Secure CEO, Sudhakar Ramakrishna.

This year’s "TAG Cyber Security Annual" was developed to assist chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams as they advance their information enterprise cybersecurity protection programs and best practices. Beyond offering a “periodic table” of cybersecurity controls, the volume offers insights as to key control trends based on expert and practitioner participation.

“Ed Amoroso and his team have put together a pragmatic compendium of security controls and outlooks that can be readily applied by information security professionals. We are pleased to have participated and to be distinguished in this report as TAG Cybers’ service to the IT community and their best practices are to be commended,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure.

Download the TAG Cyber report’s security luminary interview with Sudhakar Ramakrishna at https://www.pulsesecure.net/lp/2019-TAG-cyber_interview_pulse_secure/.

The 2019 Tag Cyber Volume Two highlighted key trends within 50 top controls. Key findings within Secure Access controls highlighted in the report include:

  • Where initial generations of remote access focused on teleworkers and two-factor authentication, next-generation secure access solutions are increasing effectiveness by expediting multi-factor authentication and integrating with modern cloud and mobility platforms

  • Leading secure access vendors are delivering solutions equally focused on user experience with the goal of minimizing the steps required to establish secure connectivity

  • The future of secure access lies in device-to-cloud, where mobility and embedded controls ensure that authentication, encryption and integrity are in place. While the use of public clouds to host enterprise applications will eventually remove access to the corporate LAN, this function will remain in hybrid mode for several years where traditional remote access will remain in place during this transition period

“Ensuring secure access to a multitude of applications and resources is a business imperative that challenges IT as enterprises accelerate data center virtualization and cloud computing. As such, organizations are reassessing their technology stack that comprises Secure Access,” said Amoroso. “Pulse Secure is among leading vendors focused on offering a simpler, more robust and interoperable approach for enterprises as they migrate from remote access to more advanced hybrid IT access protection.”

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, LLC offers easy, comprehensive Secure Access solutions that provide visibility and seamless, protected connectivity between users, devices, things and services. The company delivers suites that uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT. More than 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance.

