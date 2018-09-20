R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of revenue cycle management and physician advisory services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 9:10 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system’s revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1’s proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance StackSM, seamlessly complements a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, please visit: r1rcm.com.

