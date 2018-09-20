20/09/2018 23:13:56

RMTI DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of September 25 Deadline in Class Action - RMTI

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Rockwell investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Rockwell class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1347.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or  zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) defendant Robert L. Chioini, Rockwell’s former Chief Executive Officer, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell’s Board; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Rockwell’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1347.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

