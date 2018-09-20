Saleen Automotive Unveils 35th Anniversary Edition Saleen Mustang

CORONA, CA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Saleen, CEO of Saleen Automotive, Inc. announces the 35th Anniversary Edition Mustang, the “SA 35”. These 2019 Black Label anniversary editions celebrate Steve Saleen and Saleen Automotive’s 35 years of delivering legendary Saleen vehicles. This achievement represents one of the longest continuous American name plates in automotive history.

Saleen Automotive Inc. celebrates every five years with a special limited anniversary model using the Saleen Racing Heritage colors of black, white and yellow. There are only 10 Limited Editions produced and the prototype was unveiled at our Open House on September 15th at Saleen’s Headquarters in Southern California.

“We were extremely proud to introduce the SA 35 to our friends, family and enthusiasts. It celebrates and validates the continuing success and longevity of the Saleen Brand”, said Steve Saleen, CEO Saleen Automotive. The SA 35 includes the Saleen trademark custom yellow, black and white Saleen graphics, and is equipped with a Saleen supercharger, producing 780HP and 630 ft. lbs. of torque. Saleen iconic Racecraft R Code suspension, mono-block forged Saleen designed aluminum wheels, General G-Max tires, special 35th Anniversary fenders, Saleen Black Label hood, aerodynamics with retro styling, Saleen exhaust system, Saleen wing and custom SA 35 interior with special badging are among the extensive standard features.

About Saleen Automotive, Inc. Saleen is an American specialty manufacturer of high performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen utilizes its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to strengthen its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

Attachment

Additional information at www.saleen.com Media contact:

pr@saleen.com

Saleen Automotive, Inc.

2735 Wardlow Road,

Corona, CA 92882

714.400.2121