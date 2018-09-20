20/09/2018 01:30:50

Sandfire Resources America Inc. Announces Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (TSX.V:SFR) (OTCQB:SRAFF) ("Sandfire" or the "Company") announces that it will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately C$18.9 million (the "Rights Offering").

The Company will issue rights (the "Rights") to existing shareholders in Canada and to eligible shareholders in the United States and in certain other jurisdictions at the close of business on the record date of September 27, 2018 (the "Record Date").  The Company is pleased that shareholders in Montana and elsewhere in the U.S. will be entitled to participate in the Rights Offering due to recent rule changes in the United States.

Eligible shareholders will receive five (5) Rights for each common share of the Company (each a "Share") held. Eight (8) Rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) Share upon payment of the subscription price of C$0.06 per Share (the "Subscription Price"). For example, a holder of 1,000 Shares will be entitled to subscribe for 625 Shares for an aggregate subscription price of C$37.50.

Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will also be entitled to subscribe for additional shares in the Rights Offering, if available as a result of unexercised Rights prior to the Expiry Time, subject to certain limitations set out in the Company's rights offering circular (the "Circular").  

The Rights will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SFR.RT commencing on the first trading day prior to the Record Date and until 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on October 30, 2018.  The Rights will expire at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 30, 2018 (the "Expiry Time"), after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value. No fractional shares will be issued under the Rights Offering.

A rights offering notice and rights certificate will be mailed to each registered shareholder of the Company resident in Canada and to each eligible shareholders in the United States as at the Record Date. Registered shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward the completed rights certificate, together with the applicable funds, to the rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., on or before the Expiry Time. Shareholders who own their shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.  Further details of the Rights Offering are contained in the Company’s Circular, which has been filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.  

The Company currently has 503,281,865 Shares issued and outstanding. If all of the Rights issued under the Rights Offering are validly exercised, an additional 314,551,166 Shares would be issued.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Rights Offering to advance the Black Butte Copper Project and for general working capital purposes.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company. There shall be no offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.

Purchase Commitment Agreement

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company has entered into a purchase commitment agreement (the "Commitment Agreement") with Sandfire BC Holdings Inc. (the "Purchaser").  The Purchaser has agreed, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, to fully exercise its basic subscription privilege to purchase its pro rata share of the Shares offered in the Rights Offering. The subscription amount for the Purchaser will be C$14,733,123.84.  Further details of the Commitment Agreement are contained in the Company’s Circular.

As of the date hereof, the Purchaser owns 78.06% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares. If the purchase obligations of the Purchaser are fulfilled in full, the Purchaser does not subscribe for additional shares in the Rights Offering and no other shareholders exercise their Rights, the Purchaser will own 85.26% of the issued and outstanding Shares on completion of the Rights Offering.

About Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Sandfire Resources America Inc. is a growth company focused on the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper project in central Montana, USA.  The Company is led by a highly experienced executive management team that has a successful track record of building shareholder value through exploration, corporate finance, and mine development.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, Director of Public Affairs

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward‐looking information

Certain disclosures in this release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans for advancing the Black Butte Copper Project (including plans to complete permitting), details of the Rights Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Rights Offering, resource estimates and expected outcomes. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company’s permitting will proceed as expected; that the Rights Offering will be completed and will raise the expected proceeds; that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management’s expectations and that the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates are valid.  However, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: that the Rights Offering will otherwise not be completed or will raise less than the expected proceeds; uncertainties as to the costs to completion of the Rights Offering; the results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management’s expectations, the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities and the operation of a producing mine.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

sandfire.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
53
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
3
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
4
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade
5
Senior Congressional Healthcare Policy Advisor Charlene MacDonald Joins FTI Consulting

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:31
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning at KDD 2018: Sharing their Developments in AI Adaptive Learning Technology for the Education Industry
01:30
Sandfire Resources America Inc. Announces Rights Offering
01:26
Bank7 Corp. Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
00:41
Conifer Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $22 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
00:07
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
19 Sep
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
19 Sep
R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
19 Sep
Adverum Biotechnologies Receives Fast Track Designation for ADVM-022 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of wAMD
19 Sep
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 04:05:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-20 05:05:28 - 2018-09-20 04:05:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY