Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated raised over $1 million during its HBCU Impact Day initiative to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities. AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover, announced the organization exceeded the goal and will look to make a final tally of contributions by the end of the week.

"I am extremely proud of this historic moment Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has accomplished by not only meeting, but exceeding our goal with $1.1 million to assist HBCUs," Dr. Glover added.

"As leaders in service, sorority members have demonstrated that HBCUs have significant value and deserve to be treated as an essential educational resource. I thank our membership, families, friends and community for their generous contributions."

Donations were made online and by mail during the 24-hour campaign. Dr. Glover, who is also president of Tennessee State University, said the sorority's goal is to raise $10 million over the next four years to benefit HBCUs.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East. Led by International President Glenda Glover PhD., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, log onto www.aka1908.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Carisma Ramsey Fields

cramsey@aka1908.com