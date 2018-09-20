20/09/2018 22:27:24

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about OPK: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 10, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg

