20/09/2018 14:40:21

Taconic Biosciences Becomes the First Animal Model Provider on Federal General Services Administration

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered rodent model solutions, announces a new relationship with Government Scientific Source (GSS).

GSS is a leading dedicated distributor of laboratory products and equipment to federal, state, and local governments.  Most notably, GSS has direct procurement relationships with the federal General Services Administration (GSA).  By having Taconic’s products available via GSS, they can now be accessed by all federal agencies, including but not limited to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense.  Taconic is the only animal model provider affiliated with GSS and also the only provider with a channel to the GSA.

“An important component of providing customers with the best animal model solutions is access to key resources.  Through this exciting new relationship with GSS, Taconic can now easily connect with scientists doing some of the most valuable research in the world and provide them with high quality solutions,” shared John DelliSanti, senior vice president of global sales at Taconic Biosciences. 

“GSS is excited to be partnering with Taconic. We are particularly impressed with vast array of transgenic and germ-free models. The Taconic products are a great fit for our GSS effort to support translational research solutions within the U.S. federal government,” commented Tony Nardei, director of life science at Global Scientific Source.

To learn more about how Taconic’s animal model solutions can progress your research, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Government Scientific Source, Inc.

Government Scientific Source (GSS) is the leading dedicated distributor of laboratory products and equipment to federal, state, and local governments. Established in December 1991 as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), our mission has always been to promote laboratory research and educational excellence. Our organization brings the widest range of products in all commodity areas at the best negotiated prices through the largest number of procurement channels. GSS maintains multiple GSA federal supply schedules, IDIQ contracts, and customized B2B e-commerce platforms to facilitate procurement administration and compliance.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com

GSS Media Contact:

Craig Cheltenham

Marketing Manager

marketing@govsci.com

703-880-5050

Taconic Biosciences Models for Life

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
58
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
2
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
3
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
4
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
5
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:45
Cleartronic’s (CLRI) Subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. Releases to First Responders a New App for Patient Tracking and Identification
14:43
Portfolio Update
14:40
Taconic Biosciences Becomes the First Animal Model Provider on Federal General Services Administration
14:35
CashDirector to Present Virtual CFO, AI-Based Robo-Accounting Platforms at FinovateFall Conference in New York City
14:35
FinovateFall Kicks Off International Lineup of Must-Attend Fintech Conferences
14:34
Index Factor 1 and 2
14:31
American Childhood Cancer Organization poses the question ‘Why Not Kids?’
14:30
Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) with a Valuation of $6.60 Per Share
14:30
UnitedCorp Announces Completion and Full Deployment of its Second BlockchainDome

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 15:03:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-20 16:03:06 - 2018-09-20 15:03:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY