Taconic Biosciences Becomes the First Animal Model Provider on Federal General Services Administration

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered rodent model solutions, announces a new relationship with Government Scientific Source (GSS).

GSS is a leading dedicated distributor of laboratory products and equipment to federal, state, and local governments. Most notably, GSS has direct procurement relationships with the federal General Services Administration (GSA). By having Taconic’s products available via GSS, they can now be accessed by all federal agencies, including but not limited to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense. Taconic is the only animal model provider affiliated with GSS and also the only provider with a channel to the GSA.

“An important component of providing customers with the best animal model solutions is access to key resources. Through this exciting new relationship with GSS, Taconic can now easily connect with scientists doing some of the most valuable research in the world and provide them with high quality solutions,” shared John DelliSanti, senior vice president of global sales at Taconic Biosciences.

“GSS is excited to be partnering with Taconic. We are particularly impressed with vast array of transgenic and germ-free models. The Taconic products are a great fit for our GSS effort to support translational research solutions within the U.S. federal government,” commented Tony Nardei, director of life science at Global Scientific Source.

To learn more about how Taconic’s animal model solutions can progress your research, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642 ) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com .

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About Government Scientific Source, Inc. Government Scientific Source (GSS) is the leading dedicated distributor of laboratory products and equipment to federal, state, and local governments. Established in December 1991 as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), our mission has always been to promote laboratory research and educational excellence. Our organization brings the widest range of products in all commodity areas at the best negotiated prices through the largest number of procurement channels. GSS maintains multiple GSA federal supply schedules, IDIQ contracts, and customized B2B e-commerce platforms to facilitate procurement administration and compliance.

