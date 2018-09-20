20/09/2018 17:35:10

Testfire Labs Launches AI Assistant, Hendrix.ai, for Better Business Meetings

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testfire Labs, developer of artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise productivity tools, announced today the commercial availability of its award-winning flagship product, Hendrix.ai.

“Put simply, Hendrix makes meetings better,” said Dave Damer, founder and chief executive of Testfire Labs. “Hendrix reduces meeting inefficiencies and bottlenecks and improves employee engagement and recall during meetings, as well as productivity and efficiency following a meeting.”

More than 100 organizations have already tested the beta version of Hendrix, a natural-language AI assistant that attends business meetings, transcribes meeting summaries and action items, and archives those summaries in a simple dashboard alongside insights about users' meeting history. With Hendrix, users can simply search keywords, dates, or names within the dashboard, to quickly and easily find and recall key meeting details.

The commercial version of Hendrix, available today, includes several improvements:

  • Enhanced reliability – New testing and monitoring protocols ensure that the commercial version of Hendrix is more reliable than ever.

  • Fast delivery of meeting summaries – Hendrix delivers summaries to user email inboxes and the dashboard archive in 24 hours or less.

  • Dashboard control – Hendrix now comes with “his” very own dashboard, complete with a searchable meeting history, relevant meeting statistics, and the ability to manage phone numbers and account preferences.

  • Editable transcripts – Hendrix now provides users full editing control over the meeting summaries he creates, so users can add more content, adjust text, or flag additional action items, if they choose.

"Hendrix has significantly improved our meetings, and the high-level actionable summaries that come away from them," said Sahr Saffa, Founder of Cappsule/C-Tribe. "It removes the need for multitasking during important discussions and it allows us to actively listen to our partners while keeping our meetings productive."

Hendrix.ai was recently named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Augmented Meeting Services in Q3 2018, was the recipient of the 2018 Startup Canada Prairies Region Innovation Award, and named as a finalist in the Best Intelligent Assistant category for the 2018 AIconics Awards.

Why Companies Need Hendrix Now

Damer founded Testfire Labs, his fifth startup, to create ways for companies to leverage technology tools that help their employees be more productive and fulfilled in their work.

The first commercial version of Hendrix focuses on data capture for business meetings, which have been found to waste, collectively, almost $40 billion per year, according to data collected by software company Atlassian.

“Today,” Damer said, “Hendrix captures meeting notes and data, and delivers insights through meeting data analysis. In the future, Hendrix will integrate curated public, subscription, and private data, answer general questions, and surface answers based on the specific profile of the company.”

Price and Availability

The commercial version of Hendrix.ai is available now to North American organizations at the enrollment website: https://bit.ly/2xgrQyy. Subscriptions, which include a free, fourteen-day trial, start at just $39 per month.

About Testfire Labs

Testfire Labs develops enterprise productivity tools that modernize the way people work, so they can achieve more, faster. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Edmonton, AB, Testfire Labs has received seed funding from the National Research Council of Canada Innovation Research Assistance Program, Iris Technologies Inc., Alberta Innovates, and various private investors. The company recently was selected as a Top Startup to Watch by Startup Edmonton, named the 2018 Prairies Region Innovation Award recipient for Hendrix.ai by Startup Canada. Additionally, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) has named Testfire Labs as a finalist for its 2018 Ingenious Spark Award, and Testfire has also been nominated for Startup of the Year through the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO).

Information is available at https://www.testfirelabs.com/.

Company Contact:

Danelle Fash, Marketing Manager

Testfire Labs

(780) 918-9346

danelle@testfirelabs.com 

PR Contact:

Lisa Figlioli

(203) 625-0082

lfiglioli@verizon.net 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
59
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
13:53
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
08:40
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
14
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
2
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
3
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
4
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
5
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Adoption of Commission Decision Granting Marketing Authorisation Approval in the European Union for XERAVA™ (eravacycline) for the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections
18:08
FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OTCQB:FNHI) RECEIVES $175,000 USD PRIVATE GROWTH INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR INVENTORY GROWTH
18:06
Textmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North America
18:02
Pony.ai debuts product-ready autonomous vehicle fleet
18:01
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
17:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:51
World Housing Solution Named One of 50 Florida Companies to Watch
17:49
Freddie Mac Prices $892 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F51
17:46
Vitacost.com Launches Assortment of Nutrition Bars and Cookies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 18:30:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-20 19:30:42 - 2018-09-20 18:30:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY