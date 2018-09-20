Uniserve launches Managed Small Business Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) is pleased to announce a new suite of products intended for companies ranging from 2 to 20 employees. Small Business Solutions (SBS) will be delivered through the Managed Services portfolio giving every SBS client access to the same quality of service and support as Uniserve’s enterprise clients, all within a small business budget.

Uniserve’s CEO Nicholas Jeffery said: “We are excited about this new suite of solutions that will service a large segment of the business communities in Vancouver, Calgary, and Kitchener-Waterloo. There exists a gap in the industry providing IT support to small startups and businesses who just don’t need full-time IT support. Uniserve’s Small Business Solutions were developed to ensure those teams are supported by a fully trained and capable team of IT professionals.”

The solutions are tailored to fit the technology needs of small businesses utilizing desktops, laptops, and other electronic devices that require backup, storage, and security. All of the solutions are backed by the local IT support teams across Vancouver, Calgary, and Kitchener-Waterloo for full coverage and fast response times.

Visit enterprise.uniserve.com/small-business-solutions for more details.

Features SBS 5 SBS 10 SBS 20 High-Speed Internet 30 MBPS 75 MBPS 150 MBPS Virtual Servers 1 CPU (4 GB) 2 CPU (8 GB) 4 CPU (16 GB) Storage 100 GB 250 GB 500 GB Virtual Server Bandwidth 10 MBPS Upload 20 MBPS Upload 30 MBPS Upload Managed Firewall ✔ ✔ ✔ Anti-Virus ✔ ✔ ✔ Local Support ✔ ✔ ✔ Managed System Patching ✔ ✔ Managed Backup & Reporting ✔ ✔ Vulnerability Scanning & Reporting ✔ Starting From: $45 per user $60 per user $70 per user

For add-on solutions to SBS 5 and SBS 10, please contact business@uniserve.com .

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for over 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

