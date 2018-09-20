20/09/2018 14:30:00

Uniserve launches Managed Small Business Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) is pleased to announce a new suite of products intended for companies ranging from 2 to 20 employees. Small Business Solutions (SBS) will be delivered through the Managed Services portfolio giving every SBS client access to the same quality of service and support as Uniserve’s enterprise clients, all within a small business budget.

Uniserve’s CEO Nicholas Jeffery said: “We are excited about this new suite of solutions that will service a large segment of the business communities in Vancouver, Calgary, and Kitchener-Waterloo. There exists a gap in the industry providing IT support to small startups and businesses who just don’t need full-time IT support. Uniserve’s Small Business Solutions were developed to ensure those teams are supported by a fully trained and capable team of IT professionals.”

The solutions are tailored to fit the technology needs of small businesses utilizing desktops, laptops, and other electronic devices that require backup, storage, and security. All of the solutions are backed by the local IT support teams across Vancouver, Calgary, and Kitchener-Waterloo for full coverage and fast response times.

Visit enterprise.uniserve.com/small-business-solutions for more details.

Features

SBS 5

SBS 10

SBS 20

High-Speed Internet30 MBPS75 MBPS150 MBPS
Virtual Servers1 CPU (4 GB)2 CPU (8 GB)4 CPU (16 GB)
Storage100 GB250 GB500 GB
Virtual Server Bandwidth10 MBPS Upload20 MBPS Upload30 MBPS Upload
Managed Firewall
Anti-Virus
Local Support
Managed System Patching 
Managed Backup & Reporting ✔ ✔ 
Vulnerability Scanning & Reporting  

Starting From:

 $45 per user $60 per user$70 per user

For add-on solutions to SBS 5 and SBS 10, please contact business@uniserve.com.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for over 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer and management team, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Nicholas F. Jeffery

Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact Deanie Wong deanie.wong@uniserveteam.com +1 6043953953.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Uniserve’s plans with respect to the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement, anticipated increase in Uniserve’s revenues and the successful integration of the Acquired Assets into Uniserve’s existing business in Kitchener.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statement. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Uniserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

