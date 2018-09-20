20/09/2018 05:57:01

VIFOR PHARMA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

Vifor Pharma Ltd. /

  • Barbara Angehrn joins Vifor Pharma as Chief Business Officer

  • Patrick Treanor

    takes over from Scott Garland as

    President of

    Relypsa

Vifor Pharma announced today changes to its management. Barbara Angehrn joins the Executive Committee in the newly created position of Chief Business Officer, effective 1 November. Scott Garland has decided to step down as President of Relypsa to pursue new opportunities in the biotech sector. Patrick Treanor has assumed the role on an interim basis.

Barbara brings extensive international experience in product in-licensing and commercialisation, particularly in Europe and the US, having worked at Stepstone Pharma, Exelixis, Onyx and Amgen. Up until recently she has led a start-up focused on in-licensing speciality pharma products for the European market. She advised a number of pharmaceutical companies on their commercialisation and market access strategies and has been working closely with Vifor Pharma over the last year. In her new role, Barbara will be responsible for the company's product pipeline, market access and rare diseases business.

Scott joined Relypsa in 2014 and has played an important role in building Relypsa and the successful launch of Veltassa®. Patrick joined Relypsa in 2015 to establish the sales organisation for the US launch of Veltassa®. In April 2017 he was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Relypsa and has been instrumental in leading the commercialisation strategy of Veltassa® and driving Relypsa to achieve its goal of becoming a leader in nephrology and cardio-renal therapies.

"We are delighted to welcome Barbara to the executive team. Her appointment is further evidence of our flexibility as a fast-growing, dynamic company and is another important step towards achieving our goal of turning Ferinject® and Veltassa® into blockbuster products and driving mid and long-term growth across the rest of the portfolio," said Etienne Jornod, Vifor Pharma Executive Chairman. "Patrick has been instrumental in the commercial launch of Veltassa and will bring continuity to the leadership at Relypsa. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Scott for his great contribution to the success of Relypsa and Vifor Pharma and we wish him all the best in his new venture."

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.

Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Flughofstrasse 61 Glattbrugg Switzerland

