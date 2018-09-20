Viking Announces Submission of its Application to List on the NASDAQ

Houston, TX, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”) (OTCQB: VKIN) is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

The listing of Viking’s common shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the share-price requirements which the company does not meet at this time. Viking may seek shareholder approval for a share consolidation in order to meet the share-price requirements of NASDAQ, but nothing is definitive in this regard as at the present time.

Viking’s common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol VKIN until NASDAQ approval and uplisting.

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alberta. Viking targets under-valued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For additional information please contact:

James A. Doris, President and C.E.O

Viking Energy Group, Inc.

15915 Katy Freeway, Suite 450

Houston, TX 77094

Email: jdoris@vikingenergygroup.com

www.vikingenergygroup.com