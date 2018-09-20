WaterWalk ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING FOR SECOND TEXAS LOCATION IN SAN ANTONIO, TX F0R SEPT. 20

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, September 20, 2018 — National hospitality brand WaterWalk announces the grand opening for their San Antonio location on September 20, 2018, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 5423 N. Loop 1604 West.

San Antonio is the fourth location to open and the second of four planned Texas locations. Ten additional WaterWalk locations are currently in development across the U.S. This location has 153 hotel and apartment suites located in the highly desirable area in San Antonio known as The Rim.

WaterWalk Hotel Apartments was created by entrepreneur Jack DeBoer, the extended-stay industry visionary who founded brands like Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/Woodspring. WaterWalk’s first property in Wichita, Kansas opened in November 2014 and has produced exceptional results in its first three full years of operation.

Like its sister locations, WaterWalk San Antonio offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations that are fully furnished and ideal for business travelers and relocations, as well as unfurnished apartment units with flexible lease terms for guests who prefer to bring their own furniture and settle in long-term.

"Rockford is excited to officially join the Waterwalk family with this project, its first of eight that are in process,” says Paul Roberts, Owner Representative for Rockford Development. The property and Waterwalk's business model represent the cutting edge of hospitality, and Rockford is proud to be part of the team bringing this unique product to market."

The extended stay hotel features the space of an apartment with the amenities and services of a hotel, which include a full-size kitchen with full-size appliances, in-suite washer and dryer, and outdoor space with a swimming pool, gas grills, and seating. This is all complemented by luxury hotel conveniences such as housekeeping, a personalized breakfast experience, a fitness center, high-speed internet, and 86 DirecTV channels including premium movie channels and NFL Sunday Ticket.

“WaterWalk offers business travelers the extra convenience, comfort, and space they seek but don’t typically find elsewhere,” said Adam Dougherty, Vice President of Operations for WaterWalk. “They aren’t staying in a hotel room; they’re staying in a fully-furnished corporate apartment with more space so they can stretch out and make themselves at home, cook a healthy meal in their kitchen, and do a load of laundry. If they need anything at all, there’s a team member on hand 24/7 for assistance.”

About WaterWalk

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, WaterWalk combines the most appealing features of an upscale extended-stay hotel with the lifestyle of apartment living. Guests may choose to stay a week, a month, a year, or longer with one all-inclusive bill for utilities, a DirecTV package including premium channels, Internet, phone, and 24/7 concierge services. With the full-service package, guests enjoy fully-furnished accommodations, housekeeping, and complimentary breakfast delivered to the suite. WaterWalk is the fifth national brand started by Jack DeBoer, including Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/Woodspring. For more information, visit www.WaterWalk.com or call (316) 631-1399.

About Rockford Development and Rockford Construction

Rockford Development and Rockford Construction (Rockford) are privately owned, innovative development and construction services providers with significant experience across a wide variety of industries. Since 1987, Rockford has completed more than 4,200 projects representing more than $3.8 billion in value, throughout the United States. The company is consistently in the Top 150 contractors nationally and supports its projects through the strength of its relationships with subcontractors, architects, engineers, and supply chain partners. Rockford is licensed in 44 states. For more information, please call (616) 285-6933 or visit www.rockfordconstruction.com.

Company Contact:

WaterWalk

Sherrill Carper

Director of Marketing

316-619-6180

Sherrillc@waterwalk.com

Company Contact:

Rockford Development and Rockford Construction

Jennifer Boezwinkle

(616) 285-6933

jboezwinkle@rockfordconstruction.com

# # #

Attachment

Sherrill Carper

WaterWalk

316.866.2569

sherrillc@waterwalk.com