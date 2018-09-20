19/09/2018 23:45:39

Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavemaker US has been recognized for excellence in digital creativity with two ADWEEK Media Plan of the Year Awards for its work with United Airlines and the Animal Care Center of New York. Selected from 100s of submissions, this honor is an acknowledgement of the agency’s deep expertise in using data and technology to more deeply connect with a brand’s audiences.

For over 20 years, ADWEEK has honored and celebrated the most dynamic media plans and executions throughout the agency world. This year’s group of winners represent the 23 most impactful campaigns that sparked national discussion and brand awareness.

Animal Care Center of New York “Borougbreds” wins Best Cause Marketing Award (Spending less than $1 Million): Wavemaker’s working partnership with Wunderman put a spotlight on animals in need with a data-driven pro-bono campaign that sought to target those most likely to adopt. This audience was geotargeted with personalized, creative and innovative media formats, such as ‘pet-to-peer’ level ads, that brought to life the individual identities of each animal. This campaign resulted in unprecedented adoption rates of 93.2% overall and, for the first time in the shelter’s history, 100% kitten adoption during breeding season.

United Airlines’ ‘Real-time Taxi Tops’

wins Best Use of Out-of-Home Media (Spending $500,000 +):  With an objective of increasing the number of flight purchases from its hub location of Newark, United Airlines put a new spin on the yellow taxi displays to plainly illustrate to travelers how much more convenient Newark was versus JFK. Using real-time technology, 125 digital display readouts delivered live travel times to Newark versus JFK from Manhattan to shatter misconceptions that JFK should be the defacto choice for New York City travelers. This campaign simplified the decision making while breaking through the clutter to deliver increases in both brand favorability and an additional 810K passengers flying out of Newark from the same period the previous year.

               

About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a next generation agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. We are obsessed with the customer's purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client’s business challenges. We invented WM Momentum, the world's most comprehensive study into how people make purchase decisions and have conducted over 500,000 surveys in 40 markets and across more than 80 categories. We are a business that is powered by the creativity and curiosity of our 8,500 people in 90 countries, united by our PACED values. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. For more information, go to www.wavemakerglobal.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd2251dd-647b-40e2-a4ab-ed58e28b568b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/861e633c-e083-43a9-9c42-009edb85e977

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d37a707b-30fa-4198-a015-03906b3d87bd

ogimage.jpg

