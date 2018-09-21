Aclaris Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), ﻿a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology and immunology, today announced that management will attend the following conference:

Dr. Neal Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 9:45 AM EST. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

A live webcast of the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference presentation may be accessed through the Company's web site, www.aclaristx.com, on the 'Events and Presentations' section. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in aesthetic and medical dermatology and immunology. Aclaris’ focus on market segments with no FDA-approved medications or where treatment gaps exist has resulted in the first FDA-approved treatment for raised SKs and several clinical programs to develop medications for the potential treatment of common warts, alopecia areata, and vitiligo. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Contact

Michael Tung, M.D.

Senior Vice President

Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations

484-329-2140

mtung@aclaristx.com