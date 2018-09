Aedifica SA: Annual Financial Report 2017/2018

Related content Aedifica SA: Annual press release - 2017/2018 annual re.. Aedifica SA: Agreement signed for the apartment buildin.. Aedifica SA: Succesful placement of 225,009 shares

Please find below the 2017/2018 Annual Financial Report of Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law).

PDF version

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aedifica via Globenewswire