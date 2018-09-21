21/09/2018 00:16:14

American Family Housing Raises More Than $117,000 at First Annual Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic

MIDWAY CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Family Housing (AFH)—a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to low-income and homeless families and individuals—hosted its first annual “Victories of Spirit” Charity Golf Classic in Irvine on Thursday, Sept. 13. Approximately $117,000 was raised to support the organization’s mission of providing permanent supportive housing and programs for homeless veterans, individuals and families in Southern California.

“The Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic at Oak Creek Golf Course was a huge success this year,” said Milo Peinemann, AFH’s chief executive officer. “The proceeds from this event will allow us to continue to support our expanded homelessness initiatives for veterans, as well as families in their time of need, throughout Southern California.”

The event, supported by title sponsor Pacific Premier Bank and presenting sponsor Crisp Imaging, drew 104 golfers and 120 supporters for the post-event dinner and auction. The golf classic was part of AFH’s ongoing commitment to serving the Southern California community and its mission to end homelessness, especially among veterans. Participants met with other community-minded players and each attendee was invited to participate in silent and live auctions. Following the rounds of golf, a dinner event celebrated the inspiring stories of AFH families and the veterans who now live at Potter’s Lane, where AFH repurposed shipping containers to house formerly homeless veterans.

For more information about American Family Housing, visit www.afhusa.org. For more information about the Victories of Spirit Golf Classic, contact Steven Forry at sforry@afhusa.org or at 714-897-3221 x117.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability. AFH provides services to 300 units that serve more than 1,300 unduplicated adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life. For more information, follow American Family Housing on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit www.afhusa.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com

949-733-8679 x 101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170ee362-db1c-4d9b-b86e-59b2494352e6

download (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
26
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
17
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning at KDD 2018: Sharing their Developments in AI Adaptive Learning Technology for the Education Industry
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
5
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:25
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
01:00
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
00:56
Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22
00:37
ICOBox Names Former Warner Bros and Sesame Workshop Creative Design Director Dave Matli as Chief Marketing Officer
00:16
American Family Housing Raises More Than $117,000 at First Annual Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic
00:04
Carlyle Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
20 Sep
Medtronic to Acquire Mazor Robotics
20 Sep
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
20 Sep
ONCAP Acquires Walter Surface Technologies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 01:48:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-21 02:48:10 - 2018-09-21 01:48:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY