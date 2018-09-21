American Family Housing Raises More Than $117,000 at First Annual Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic

MIDWAY CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Family Housing (AFH)—a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to low-income and homeless families and individuals—hosted its first annual “Victories of Spirit” Charity Golf Classic in Irvine on Thursday, Sept. 13. Approximately $117,000 was raised to support the organization’s mission of providing permanent supportive housing and programs for homeless veterans, individuals and families in Southern California.

“The Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic at Oak Creek Golf Course was a huge success this year,” said Milo Peinemann, AFH’s chief executive officer. “The proceeds from this event will allow us to continue to support our expanded homelessness initiatives for veterans, as well as families in their time of need, throughout Southern California.”

The event, supported by title sponsor Pacific Premier Bank and presenting sponsor Crisp Imaging, drew 104 golfers and 120 supporters for the post-event dinner and auction. The golf classic was part of AFH’s ongoing commitment to serving the Southern California community and its mission to end homelessness, especially among veterans. Participants met with other community-minded players and each attendee was invited to participate in silent and live auctions. Following the rounds of golf, a dinner event celebrated the inspiring stories of AFH families and the veterans who now live at Potter’s Lane, where AFH repurposed shipping containers to house formerly homeless veterans.

For more information about American Family Housing, visit www.afhusa.org . For more information about the Victories of Spirit Golf Classic, contact Steven Forry at sforry@afhusa.org or at 714-897-3221 x117.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability. AFH provides services to 300 units that serve more than 1,300 unduplicated adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life. For more information, follow American Family Housing on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn and Instagram , and visit www.afhusa.org.

