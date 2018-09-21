21/09/2018 23:55:17

Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018

Related content
29 Aug - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
07 Aug - 
Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Res..
17 Jul - 
Applied Optoelectronics to Announce Second Quarter 2018..

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be showcasing its latest transceiver products for telecom and datacenter applications at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) on September 24-26, 2018 in Rome, Italy at booth #112. 

AOI will be showcasing its latest products, including:

Datacenter:

  • 400G QSFP-DD/OSFP DR4

  • 400G QSFP-DD/OSFP FR4

  • 400G QSFP-DD FR8/LR8

  • 4x100G OBO x16

  • 2x100G QSFP-DD CWDM4

  • 2x100G QSFP-DD PSM4

  • 2x100G QSFP-DD SR4

  • 2x100G QSFP-DD AOC

  • 200G QSFP-DD FR4

  • 100G QSFP28 LR4

  • 100G QSFP28 DR/FR

Telecom

  • 50G QSFP28 LR

  • 25G SFP28 BIDI

  • 25G SFP28 LR C-temp/I-temp

    • “We have worked closely with our partners to demonstrate a 400G DR4 breakout to 4x 100G FR transceivers at ECOC. As customers shift from their current 100G architecture to a native 400G network, this application allows for the two speed generations to run in parallel. As the industry moves to 400G connections, this breakout brings us one step closer to transitioning to a native 400G ecosystem," commented David Chen, AVP and senior director of product management. 

    AOI will be hosting demonstrations at booth #112 at ECOC 2018 in Rome, Italy. To schedule an appointment, please contact Willis Chen at wchen@ao-inc.com.

    About Applied Optoelectronics

    Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.  

    Media Contact:

    Willis Chen

    +1-281-295-1807                   

    wchen@ao-inc.com

    AOI_logo.ai-v2.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    Ingen indlæg

    Regulatory news

    21 Sep AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018
    29 Aug TRUE
    Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within TrueCar, ORBCOMM, Applied Optoelectronics, Diana Shipping inc, News Corporation, and Atkore International Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
    07 Aug AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
    17 Jul AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
    29 Jun IART
    Market Trends Toward New Normal in Applied Optoelectronics, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Workhorse Group, Platform Specialty Products, and Career Education — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
    16 May MU
    New Research Coverage Highlights Ellie Mae, Micron Technology, Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Realty Trust, Glaukos, and Noble Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
    15 May AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
    08 May AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
    18 Apr AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
    08 Mar AAOI
    Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
    2
    The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
    3
    Carlyle Announces Pricing the Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
    4
    AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for 100% Renewable Energy Contract for UK Operations
    5
    The arbitration proceedings between Valmet and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. have ended

    Related stock quotes

    Applied Optoelectronics .. 32.86 0.0% Stock price decreasing

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    00:46
    2Q 2018 - Annual Growth of 1.1 Billion LTE Connections Worldwide
    00:09
    GCC Notice Regarding Large Stock Trading Volumes Today
    00:04
    Credo Mixed-Signal DSPs showcased in 100G & 400G Optical Modules at ECOC
    00:01
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    00:00
    LOGM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM
    21 Sep
    Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018
    21 Sep
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of K2M Group, WSI Industries, and Engility Holdings on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    21 Sep
    Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in Initial Public Offering
    21 Sep
    CDTi Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    22 September 2018 01:02:55
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-22 02:02:55 - 2018-09-22 01:02:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY