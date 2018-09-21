21/09/2018 12:00:00

Arcturus Therapeutics Expands Management Team

Arcturus Appoints Senior VP of Business Development & Alliance Management and VP of Translational Biology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company, today announced the appointment of Kevin T. Skol as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Alliance Management, and Suezanne Parker, Ph.D., as Vice President of Translational Biology. 

In parallel with these appointments, KC Kummerfeld CPA is promoted to Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller reporting to Interim CFO Andy Sassine.

Kevin Skol has nearly 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily in corporate development, alliance management, strategy and licensing roles.  He previously worked at RNA target-based companies Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Digital Gene Technologies and at specialty pharmaceutical companies Elan Corporation and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. At Ionis he led business development and licensing efforts that resulted in major pharmaceutical partnerships with Astra Zeneca, Roche, Janssen, Novartis and Biogen. The combined transaction value of collaborative agreements and partnerships which he led throughout his career is estimated at over $2 billion.  Mr. Skol graduated with a B.A. from Yale University and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Suezanne Parker, Ph.D., brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in drug development from research/discovery through post-marketing. At Shire she led the nonclinical efforts for the marketing applications for Xiidra®, Vyvanse®, and Takhzyro®.  Prior to Shire, Dr. Parker spent 13 years at Biogen Idec Pharmaceuticals where she was Director of Preclinical Safety, supporting marketed products to treat multiple sclerosis (Avonex®, Tysabri®, and Fampridine®) as well as developmental candidates from research through late stage development.  She began her career in the industry at Vical Inc. where she led the preclinical efforts for some of the first human trials for plasmid DNA therapy. She has worked with several technologies (gene therapy, small molecules, biologics) and across multiple therapeutic areas (vaccines, infectious disease, neurology, immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and rare disease). Dr. Parker completed her postdoctoral studies at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, studying the viral pathogenesis of CNS diseases. She received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies – UNA Oligomer chemistry and LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs pursuing rare diseases, Hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of RNA medicines including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (140 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ proprietary UNA technology can be used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. For more information, visit www.Arcturusrx.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including without limitation, an inability to develop and market product candidates.  Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2018 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Neda Safarzadeh

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(646) 597-6983

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com

arcturus-therapeutics.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
30
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
19
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
20 Sep
PNDORA
Til jer der foelger Pandopra smider jeg lige et link til en god Forbesartikel der giver et godt indt..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
5
Lantronix Reaches Patent Settlement with USR IoT in Europe

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:07
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
12:05
SATO Corporation - Managers' Transactions
12:05
Resonant Inc. Appoints Interim CFO
12:00
ContextVision AB - Company presentation held at Norne Securities' Vekst & Verdi Aksjeseminar in Vilnius
12:00
Bilibili Expands Content Offering in Virtual Idol Market with Zenith Investment
12:00
XOMA Acquires Royalty Interest Position from Agenus on Seven Assets Being Developed by Merck and Incyte
12:00
Arcturus Therapeutics Expands Management Team
12:00
Aclaris Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
11:58
Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units in Anoto Group AB (136/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 12:28:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-21 13:28:16 - 2018-09-21 12:28:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY