Arcview Co-Hosts Hong Kong's First Ever Cannabis Investor Symposium

Oakland, California, USA, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong’s first-ever Cannabis Investor Symposium will take place on November 1, 2018 at the W Hotel. The one-day gathering is hosted by The Arcview Group, CannaTech and URI Capital Management.

The Cannabis industry is the fastest growing market in the world and the legal cannabis business is expected to generate $57 billion globally by 2027 as countries throughout the world continue to legalize its use and demand continues to grow exponentially.

The Hong Kong Symposium will focus on the global investment opportunity but is specially curated toward the Asian market.

The most powerful cannabis business leaders and investment experts from around the world will gather to discuss the burgeoning industry.

Keynote and panel discussions will cover Cannabis and China, The Cannabis Value Chain, Market Insights: Australasia, Public and Private Investment Opportunities, Risks and Regulations, World Cannabis Policy and more.

The event is designed for those looking to gain insight into investment opportunities in the global cannabis market, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and institutional investors.

Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group adds: “The worldwide cannabis market is exploding, and Asian investors are increasingly paying attention. Up until now, pioneering Asian investors have only been able to simply read about this fascinating industry. Not anymore. We are bringing the cannabis industry to them.”

Saul Kaye, CEO of CannaTech and iCAN said of the symposium, “The time has come for serious Asian investors to enter the market. The Hong Kong event will take place days after CannaTech Sydney, Australia’s first Medical Cannabis Summit. The region’s attitude is evolving quickly, particularly with respect to Medical Cannabis and the industry needs to learn more. Currently dominated by American and Canadian investors, the time is right for the Asian investment community to join this industry. We are thrilled to partner with Arcview and URI Fund on this important event.”

Uri Capital Management added: “Cannabis usage as a medicinal plant dates back in Chinese history for thousands of years. Medicinal cannabis research is rapidly progressing, and we need to redefine our attitude towards cannabis and hemp. Asia, more specifically China, is poised to leverage its unique advantages in Hemp and agriculture to become a dominant global leader. URI is proud to become the first Chinese financial conglomerate to focus on the Asian cannabis industry and will leverage the firm’s world class research and investment resources to lead the way.”

For more information about the Hong Kong Cannabis Symposium, click here.

About The Arcview Group

Founded in 2010, The Arcview Group is responsible for a number of groundbreaking ventures in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Investor Network has helped more than 1200 investors place $200 million+ behind 190 companies. Arcview Market Research has published over 20 reports analyzing and forecasting the rapidly evolving cannabis space, and the flagship annual report, The State of Legal Marijuana Markets, has become the industry standard for market analysis and data in the sector. In 2015 Arcview became a partner in Canopy, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. The Arcview Venture Fund is focused on providing growth and expansion capital to best-of-breed cannabis companies. Forbes Magazine recently named Arcview among the top 5 financial firms in the cannabis sector. Learn more at arcviewgroup.com.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and internationally in London, Panama, and for the first time in Sydney, Australia in October 2018 and Hong Kong in November 2018.

About URI Management

Qianhai URI Fund Management Co., Ltd. is a financial conglomerate sponsored by the China Association for the Promotion of Industry-University-Research. It was established with the approval of the State Administration of Industry and Commerce and is the first national fund management company to be stationed in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone. The company focuses its core competency on three divisions: financial transactions, research and government relations. URI's investment team focuses on venture capital, private equity and M&A. The research team focuses on advanced R&D with universities. As a bridge and link between Industry, University research and the Government, URI Fund, in coordination with a large number of social and government resources, jointly aims to build an innovative China and actively promotes the transformation of Industry-University-Research into actual productive forces.

