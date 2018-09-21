21/09/2018 15:00:00

Arcview Co-Hosts Hong Kong's First Ever Cannabis Investor Symposium

Oakland, California, USA, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong’s first-ever Cannabis Investor Symposium will take place on November 1, 2018 at the W Hotel.  The one-day gathering is hosted by The Arcview Group, CannaTech and URI Capital Management.

The Cannabis industry is the fastest growing market in the world and the legal cannabis business is expected to generate $57 billion globally by 2027 as countries throughout the world continue to legalize its use and demand continues to grow exponentially.

The Hong Kong Symposium will focus on the global investment opportunity but is specially curated toward the Asian market.

The most powerful cannabis business leaders and investment experts from around the world will gather to discuss the burgeoning industry.

Keynote and panel discussions will cover Cannabis and China, The Cannabis Value Chain, Market Insights: Australasia, Public and Private Investment Opportunities, Risks and Regulations, World Cannabis Policy and more.

The event is designed for those looking to gain insight into investment opportunities in the global cannabis market, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and institutional investors.

Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group adds: “The worldwide cannabis market is exploding, and Asian investors are increasingly paying attention. Up until now, pioneering Asian investors have only been able to simply read about this fascinating industry. Not anymore. We are bringing the cannabis industry to them.”

Saul Kaye, CEO of CannaTech and iCAN said of the symposium, “The time has come for serious Asian investors to enter the market.  The Hong Kong event will take place days after CannaTech Sydney, Australia’s first Medical Cannabis Summit.  The region’s attitude is evolving quickly, particularly with respect to Medical Cannabis and the industry needs to learn more.  Currently dominated by American and Canadian investors, the time is right for the Asian investment community to join this industry. We are thrilled to partner with Arcview and URI Fund on this important event.”

Uri Capital Management added: “Cannabis usage as a medicinal plant dates back in Chinese history for thousands of years.  Medicinal cannabis research is rapidly progressing, and we need to redefine our attitude towards cannabis and hemp.  Asia, more specifically China, is poised to leverage its unique advantages in Hemp and agriculture to become a dominant global leader.  URI is proud to become the first Chinese financial conglomerate to focus on the Asian cannabis industry and will leverage the firm’s world class research and investment resources to lead the way.”

For more information about the Hong Kong Cannabis Symposium, click here.

About The Arcview Group

Founded in 2010, The Arcview Group is responsible for a number of groundbreaking ventures in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Investor Network has helped more than 1200 investors place $200 million+ behind 190 companies. Arcview Market Research has published over 20 reports analyzing and forecasting the rapidly evolving cannabis space, and the flagship annual report, The State of Legal Marijuana Markets, has become the industry standard for market analysis and data in the sector. In 2015 Arcview became a partner in Canopy, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. The Arcview Venture Fund is focused on providing growth and expansion capital to best-of-breed cannabis companies. Forbes Magazine recently named Arcview among the top 5 financial firms in the cannabis sector. Learn more at arcviewgroup.com.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange. 

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and internationally in London, Panama, and for the first time in Sydney, Australia in October 2018 and Hong Kong in November 2018.

About URI Management

Qianhai URI Fund Management Co., Ltd. is a financial conglomerate sponsored by the China Association for the Promotion of Industry-University-Research. It was established with the approval of the State Administration of Industry and Commerce and is the first national fund management company to be stationed in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone.  The company focuses its core competency on three divisions: financial transactions, research and government relations.  URI's investment team focuses on venture capital, private equity and M&A.  The research team focuses on advanced R&D with universities.  As a bridge and link between Industry, University research and the Government, URI Fund, in coordination with a large number of social and government resources, jointly aims to build an innovative China and actively promotes the transformation of Industry-University-Research into actual productive forces.

Attachments

  • Arcview Hong Kong Cannabis Investor Symposium

  • Arcview HK18

    • John Downs

    The Arcview Group

    310.890.2702

    johndowns@arcviewgroup.com

    The Arcview Group co-hosts Hong Kong’s first ever Cannabis Investor Symposium, bringing together industry leaders & the investment community on Nov. 1, 2018 at the W Hotel. In partnership with CannaTech and URI Capital Management. Register now!

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    19 Sep
     
    Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
    62
    20 Sep
    VWS
    Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
    32
    16 Sep
    OMXC25
    Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
    29
    18 Sep
    BIOPOR
    BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
    24
    20 Sep
     
    Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
    20
    18 Sep
    PNDORA
    .....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
    20
    20 Sep
    DANSKE
    Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
    16
    15 Sep
    DANSKE
    ...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
    16
    16 Sep
    BAVA
    Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
    14
    20 Sep
    PNDORA
    Til jer der foelger Pandopra smider jeg lige et link til en god Forbesartikel der giver et godt indt..
    13

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
    31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
    01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
    26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
    2
    Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
    5
    The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    15:08
    LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
    15:04
    Portfolio Update
    15:03
    ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference Welcome Celebration Sure to Be One Attendees Won’t Soon Forget
    15:00
    Arcview Co-Hosts Hong Kong's First Ever Cannabis Investor Symposium
    14:59
    Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Loiste Energia Oy
    14:54
    Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (15/18)
    14:54
    LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
    14:52
    LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
    14:47
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    21 September 2018 15:37:34
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-21 16:37:34 - 2018-09-21 15:37:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY