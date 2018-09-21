21/09/2018 09:00:00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Presents Two Posters on Varlitinib at Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, announced today the presentation of two posters on varlitinib at the 21st Annual Meeting of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) held in Xiamen, China, from 19 to 23 September 2018.

Varlitinib is a potent, reversible, small molecule pan-HER inhibitor and is currently being developed by ASLAN across multiple indications including a global pivotal trial in biliary tract cancer and a global study in gastric cancer.

Details of the posters presented are as follows:

Poster title

:

Multicenter Phase 2 trial of varlitinib versus lapatinib in combination with capecitabine in patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who failed prior trastuzumab therapy.

Board number: P-38

Abstract number: 1148

Date: 21 September 2018

Location: 2nd Floor of Xiamen International Conference Center, Front Porch of Strait Hall

Poster title:

JADETREE: A phase 2A, single arm, multicentre study of varlitinib plus capecitabine in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Board number: C-12

Date: 20 September to 22 September 2018

Location: 2nd Floor of Xiamen International Conference Center, Area for the Innovative Drug Clinical Research Session

Copies of the posters are available to view and download from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ website.

Media and IR contacts 

Emma Thompson

Robert Uhl

Spurwing CommunicationsWestwicke Partners
Tel: +65 6340 7287Tel: +1 858 356 5932
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com Email: robert.uhl@westwicke.com 

About varlitinib (ASLAN001) 

Varlitinib (ASLAN001) is a highly potent, oral, reversible, small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4. These receptors can be mutated or overexpressed in many tumors, which can cause excessive proliferative activity and uncontrolled growth. Therefore, by inhibiting the activation of the HER receptors, varlitinib could inhibit proliferation and control tumor growth. Varlitinib is currently being studied in gastric, biliary tract, breast and colorectal cancers.  Varlitinib has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States for gastric cancer and cholangiocarcinoma, a sub-type of biliary tract cancer, and was awarded orphan drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialisation, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN’s portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN’s partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties.  Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s prospectus dated May 8, 2018 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on such date.  

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. 

