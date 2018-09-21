Associa Colorado Association Services Hires Kristin Chalfant as General Manager of Larimer Place

Denver, CO, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado Association Services announces the recent hiring of Kristin Chalfant as the new general manager of Larimer Place located in the heart of downtown Denver, CO.

Ms. Chalfant will be providing residents with unparalleled customer service, on-site management, and day-to-day oversight of the property. She has more than 23 years of community management experience and has managed on-site high-rise communities in the Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Center, and City Park neighborhoods, along with a portfolio of properties throughout the greater Denver area.

Larimer Place is a 31 story high-rise community comprised of 170 luxurious condominiums conveniently located on the corner of Larimer Square, and in walking distance of downtown Denver landmarks including Union Station, the Center for Performing Arts, 16th Street Mall, Clocktower, and other unique spots that makes Denver a special place to live.

“Kristin is a wonderful addition to the Associa Colorado team, and as the new general manager of Larimer Place, we know she will play an indispensable role in leading the community to continued success,” stated Ann Williams, Associa Colorado Association Services president. “Her vast industry experience and dedication to residents will allow her to build relationships and provide the best management and service experience in the metro Denver market.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

