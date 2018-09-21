21/09/2018 23:45:26

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of K2M Group, WSI Industries, and Engility Holdings on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
06 Sep - 
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky &..
05 Sep - 
MERGER ALERT – REIS and KTWO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Rem..
30 Aug - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board ..

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of K2M Group Holdings, Inc., WSI Industries, Inc., and Engility Holdings Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO)

Buyer: Stryker Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 30, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, K2M stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each share of K2M common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether K2M and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the K2M Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/k2m/.

WSI Industries, Inc. (WSCI)

Buyer: Polaris Industries Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 6, 2018 and valued at $23.9 million, WSI stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of WSI common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether WSI and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WSI Industries investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/wsci/.

Engility Holdings Inc. (EGL)

Buyer: Science Applications International Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 10, 2018 and valued at $2.5 billion, Engility stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of Science Applications for each share of Engility common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Engility and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Engility investigation go to: https://bespc.com/engility/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21 Sep KTWO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of K2M Group, WSI Industries, and Engility Holdings on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
06 Sep SYK
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
05 Sep SYK
MERGER ALERT – REIS and KTWO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of These Companies
30 Aug KTWO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
30 Aug SYK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. to Stryker is Fair to Shareholders
30 Aug SYK
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired by Stryker Corporation
27 Aug KTWO
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September
06 Aug DUK
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on IDEX, Worthington Industries, Duke Energy, K2M Group, GAIN Capital, and FleetCor Technologies — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
01 Aug KTWO
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
17 Jul KTWO
K2M Enhances CASCADIA™ Lateral 3D Interbody System Featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology™ Following Clearances for CAYMAN® United Plate System

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
2
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
3
Carlyle Announces Pricing the Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
4
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for 100% Renewable Energy Contract for UK Operations
5
The arbitration proceedings between Valmet and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. have ended

Related stock quotes

K2M Group Holdings Inc 27.27 0.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:46
2Q 2018 - Annual Growth of 1.1 Billion LTE Connections Worldwide
00:09
GCC Notice Regarding Large Stock Trading Volumes Today
00:04
Credo Mixed-Signal DSPs showcased in 100G & 400G Optical Modules at ECOC
00:01
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:00
LOGM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM
21 Sep
Applied Optoelectronics Links 400G to 100G at ECOC 2018
21 Sep
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of K2M Group, WSI Industries, and Engility Holdings on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Sep
Qutoutiao Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in Initial Public Offering
21 Sep
CDTi Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 September 2018 01:03:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-22 02:03:05 - 2018-09-22 01:03:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY