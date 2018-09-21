21/09/2018 00:56:15

Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22

Development Within French Valley Master-Planned Community

Designed to Preserve Natural Elements and Open Space

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Brighton at The Promontory, a unique hillside community in the north Temecula Valley Wine region, on Saturday, September 22. One of three new residential developments within The Promontory, a 160-acre master-planned community in the French Valley area of southeast Murrieta, Brighton is offering 110 luxury homes close to award-winning schools, shopping, services and entertainment. During the grand opening, interested homeowners will be able to tour the model homes from 10 AM - 6 PM.

“This community has it all – spectacular location with breathtaking views, gorgeous family homes on generous lots and 100 acres of open space, parks, playgrounds and walking trails,” said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. “It doesn’t get any better than this, and we can’t wait to show home buyers all that Brighton has to offer.”

The homes at Brighton range from 2,199 to 2,732 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, two-car garages, optional lofts and flex space. Prices start in the $440,000s.

Promontory residents have access to 100 acres of open space, including Tucalota Creek, as well as parks, walking trails and bike paths. Murrieta Plaza, Rancho Temecula Town Center and Promenade Temecula are nearby.

The Promontory is designed to preserve the majesty of the surrounding natural elements and undisturbed creek site with only 37 percent of The Promontory’s 160 acres developed and the remaining 63 percent preserved as natural open space.

In addition to Brighton, this master-planned community includes two other communities, Calistoga at The Promontory with 64 homes and Bellevue at The Promontory with 94 homes.

Brighton is Cornerstone’s ninth joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

Interested homebuyers can contact the Brighton sales center at 951-691-1559. The Brighton model homes and sales center are located at the intersection of Calistoga Drive and Promontory Parkway.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 90+/- projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter

and LinkedIn

.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter  vshowalter@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton  ganton@antonpr.com

66114_presidio.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
26
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
17
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
15
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning at KDD 2018: Sharing their Developments in AI Adaptive Learning Technology for the Education Industry
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
5
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:33
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
01:25
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
01:00
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
00:56
Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22
00:37
ICOBox Names Former Warner Bros and Sesame Workshop Creative Design Director Dave Matli as Chief Marketing Officer
00:16
American Family Housing Raises More Than $117,000 at First Annual Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic
00:04
Carlyle Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
20 Sep
Medtronic to Acquire Mazor Robotics
20 Sep
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 01:51:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-21 02:51:50 - 2018-09-21 01:51:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY