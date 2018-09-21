Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22

Development Within French Valley Master-Planned Community

Designed to Preserve Natural Elements and Open Space

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Communities and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Brighton at The Promontory , a unique hillside community in the north Temecula Valley Wine region, on Saturday, September 22. One of three new residential developments within The Promontory, a 160-acre master-planned community in the French Valley area of southeast Murrieta, Brighton is offering 110 luxury homes close to award-winning schools, shopping, services and entertainment. During the grand opening, interested homeowners will be able to tour the model homes from 10 AM - 6 PM.

“This community has it all – spectacular location with breathtaking views, gorgeous family homes on generous lots and 100 acres of open space, parks, playgrounds and walking trails,” said Michael Sabourin, president and COO of Cornerstone Communities. “It doesn’t get any better than this, and we can’t wait to show home buyers all that Brighton has to offer.”

The homes at Brighton range from 2,199 to 2,732 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, two-car garages, optional lofts and flex space. Prices start in the $440,000s.

Promontory residents have access to 100 acres of open space, including Tucalota Creek, as well as parks, walking trails and bike paths. Murrieta Plaza, Rancho Temecula Town Center and Promenade Temecula are nearby.

The Promontory is designed to preserve the majesty of the surrounding natural elements and undisturbed creek site with only 37 percent of The Promontory’s 160 acres developed and the remaining 63 percent preserved as natural open space.

In addition to Brighton, this master-planned community includes two other communities, Calistoga at The Promontory with 64 homes and Bellevue at The Promontory with 94 homes.

Brighton is Cornerstone’s ninth joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

Interested homebuyers can contact the Brighton sales center at 951-691-1559. The Brighton model homes and sales center are located at the intersection of Calistoga Drive and Promontory Parkway.

About Cornerstone Communities

The management team at Cornerstone Communities is comprised of a seasoned group of development and building professionals possessing over 150 years of combined experience in the homebuilding field having developed, mapped, and/or constructed over 15,000 homes in over 60 developments throughout California and Nevada. Professional Builder magazine heralded the group as one of the nation's Building Giants. Cornerstone has been consistently ranked as one of San Diego's top privately held residential homebuilders by the San Diego Business Journal and was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-Held Businesses in the U.S. by DiversityBusiness.com. www.cornerstonecommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 90+/- projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter

