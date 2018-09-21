21/09/2018 21:15:00

California Water Service Group Releases 2017-2018 Corporate Citizenship Report

Related content
14 Sep - 
Cal Water Sells $300 Million of First Mortgage Bonds
08 Aug - 
California Water Service Opens Two Care Stations in Luc..
07 Aug - 
California Water Service Selected to Provide Water and ..

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) today announced that it has published its 2017-2018 Corporate Citizenship Report entitled, “Living Our Purpose.” The report highlights the utility’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders through economic, social, and environmental responsibility.

“Living Our Purpose,” available at www.calwatergroup.com/citizenship, showcases achievements of the company’s 1,176 employees in California, Washington, Hawaii, and New Mexico. Highlights of the report include:

  • Treatment and programs to meet new water quality regulations

  • More customer service options to help customers save time, reduce clutter, and manage their accounts conveniently

  • Continued focus on affordability, support for its service areas and under-served communities, and investment in water system infrastructure

  • Safety and security measures, both physical and cyber, to protect workers and customers

  • Diversity, inclusion, and initiatives to support all employees

  • Corporate governance and cost recovery

  • Steps to reduce the utility’s environmental footprint, manage groundwater basins, and protect wildlife

“Our promise is to provide quality, service, and value to our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and to do that, we must respect the environment and remain focused on being a good corporate citizen,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “I’m proud to be part of a company and team of employees who believe in doing the right thing, which enables us to deliver on this promise each and every day.”

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Hawaii Water Service.  Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Contact:

Yvonne Kingman

(310) 257-1434

Group Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 CWT
California Water Service Group Releases 2017-2018 Corporate Citizenship Report
14 Sep CWT
Cal Water Sells $300 Million of First Mortgage Bonds
08 Aug CWT
California Water Service Opens Two Care Stations in Lucerne as Residents Return From Mandatory Evacuation
07 Aug CWT
California Water Service Selected to Provide Water and Wastewater Services in Madera County Master-Planned Community
26 Jul CWT
California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2018
25 Jul CWT
California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 294th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
06 Jul CWT
Washington Water Service Files Proposal to Adjust Rates for Infrastructure Investments Made to Upgrade Water Systems
05 Jul CWT
California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference
03 Jul CWT
California Water Service Group Files Proposal to Invest $828.5 Million in its California Water Systems Between 2019 and 2021
27 Jun CWT
California Water Service Group Announces Election of Shelly M. Esque to Board of Directors

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
The observation status for Skånska Energi AB is updated (344/18)
5
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Related stock quotes

California Water Service.. 40.80 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:45
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
21:39
Pure Energy Comments on Recent Market Activity
21:30
First Commonwealth CEO to Serve on Community Bank Advisory Board of the Federal Reserve
21:30
Emclaire Financial Corp and Community First Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals of Merger Agreement
21:30
Larson Electronics LLC Releases New Quad Pod Work Area LED Light Tower
21:30
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2018 Third-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment
21:29
Pfenex to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
21:25
VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Lands New Radar Tower During USS George Washington Refueling and Complex Overhaul
21:19
Dassault Aviation: About the Rafale contract for India

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 22:11:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-21 23:11:03 - 2018-09-21 22:11:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY