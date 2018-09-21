21/09/2018 17:25:54

Centricity Leaders to Moderate Key Panels at 9th Annual Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations National Forum

St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, will have two members of its leadership team participate at the 9th Annual Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations National Forum. The event will be held in Nashville, TN, from October 1st – 3rd, and will feature everything from navigating the complex world of customer service to disruptive technology and marketing.

Centricity President Dawn Morris will moderate a panel on "Branding and Customer Perception." The discussion will focus on strategies and examples of how to accomplish successful branding and monitor customer perception. The panel includes Steve Gusa of Sears Holding Corporation, Dan Tafel of AIG Warranty, Lindsey Davis Mannix of Samsung Electronics America, and Darius Bullock of Electrolux North America.

“Managing a customer-centric service contract program helps to positively impact a company’s brand story, so that consumers who are choosing which brand to buy, may now consider your product and your ownership experience,” said Bullock.

Fellow panel member Lindsey Davis Mannix added, “To change consumer perception, we must change the way service contracts are viewed. One way to do that is by creating day one benefits that don’t involve a customer having a product failure. Drive for a premium, day one experience that will keep customers coming back to your brand time and time again.”

Centricity Vice President of Partnership Strategy Jocelyn Getson and Ally Financial Insurance Operations Executive Vice President Angie Tuglus will moderate an inventive new panel titled, “The Future of Service and Support,” headlined by some of the major innovators of the service and protection industry. The panel will feature Michael Robinson, Lead Innovation Strategist at IBM Watson and Scott Weigel, Vice President of Business Development at HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List.

Weigel believes that “technology is shaping the future of the service and support industry. With the adoption of mobile phones and AI accelerating, businesses are becoming more dynamic, responsive and innovative, and ultimately better at understanding and serving our customers.”

Additional panelists include Claimbot Founder Miguel Fernandez and Microsoft Director of Product Management Nathan Banks. Banks shared, “the future of service and support can only occur if the organization is focused on creating a culture that emboldens the passions of the people within the company. The result is a nimble, egoless strategy that scales quickly and provides the best experience for the customers in their time of need.”

Along with the panel, Getson will present "Industry News Flash – Consumer Trends in 10,” which will explore the new and exciting motivators known to convert customers into brand advocates and loyalists.

The Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations National Forum is an annual premier event. Voted the best Warranty industry event, attendees unanimously rave about the content, networking opportunities, venue, and the breadth of speakers representing multiple industries.

For more information on Centricity, please visit www.centricity.com.

