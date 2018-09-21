ContextVision AB - Company presentation held at Norne Securities' Vekst & Verdi Aksjeseminar in Vilnius

Stockholm, September 21st, 2018 - Today ContextVision held a company presentation at Norne Securities' Vekst & Verdi Aksjesminar in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Ann-Charlotte Linderoth, CFO at ContextVision, gave a presentation of the company and its development, and shared the company's future direction. Please find a PDF-version of the presentation attached.

The presentation will also be published on the company's website.

For further information, please contact ContextVision's CFO, Ann-Charlotte Linderoth, at ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se or visit www.contextvision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. ContextVision is the global market leader within image enhancement and is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers all over the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision is significantly investing in R&D to develop new applications of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and expanding into the growing digital pathology market. The release of its first product, supporting the diagnosis of prostate cancer, is planned in the near future.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV. For more information please visit www.contextvision.com

