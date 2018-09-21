21/09/2018 13:30:00

Coverage Initiated for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQB: BCTXF; TSX: BCT.V) (BriaCell or the Company), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, announces that it has selected NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") to assist the Company with its corporate communications initiatives.

BriaCell is currently developing a targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer patients.

Phase I/II study (NCT03066947) of Bria-IMT(Trademarked) in advanced breast cancer patients is ongoing and the interim data is expected in 3Q2018. Additionally, BriaCell is enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in a combination therapy trial (NCT03328026) of Bria-IMT with Keytruda (Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.) or Yervoy (Yervoy is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company).

BriaCell’s ultimate goal is to develop and market the first off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced breast cancer. 

NetworkNewsWire is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with BriaCell, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“BriaCell is backed with exciting proprietary immunotherapy technology, strong research and development capabilities, and an experienced management team that has been involved in more than 10 drug approvals,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While BriaCell focuses on addressing unmet needs in advanced-stage breast cancer, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that will place its progress in front of shareholders and potential investors.”

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT(Trademarked), its lead candidate, in patients with advanced breast cancer. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. Additionally, the FDA recently approved a combination study of Bria-IMT with pembrolizumab [Keytruda; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS(Trademarked), an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing.  Bria-OTS, which is expected to cover over 90% of the patient population, is designed to  produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit website: https://www.BriaCell.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company’s public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BriaCell Contact Information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: Farrah@BriaCell.com 

Phone: 1-888-485-6340

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

