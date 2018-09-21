Coverage Initiated for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQB: BCTXF; TSX: BCT.V) (BriaCell or the Company), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, announces that it has selected NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") to assist the Company with its corporate communications initiatives.

BriaCell is currently developing a targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer patients.

Phase I/II study (NCT03066947) of Bria-IMT(Trademarked) in advanced breast cancer patients is ongoing and the interim data is expected in 3Q2018. Additionally, BriaCell is enrolling advanced breast cancer patients in a combination therapy trial (NCT03328026) of Bria-IMT with Keytruda (Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.) or Yervoy (Yervoy is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company).

BriaCell’s ultimate goal is to develop and market the first off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

“BriaCell is backed with exciting proprietary immunotherapy technology, strong research and development capabilities, and an experienced management team that has been involved in more than 10 drug approvals,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While BriaCell focuses on addressing unmet needs in advanced-stage breast cancer, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that will place its progress in front of shareholders and potential investors.”

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT(Trademarked), its lead candidate, in patients with advanced breast cancer. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. Additionally, the FDA recently approved a combination study of Bria-IMT with pembrolizumab [Keytruda; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS(Trademarked), an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS, which is expected to cover over 90% of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit website: https://www.BriaCell.com

