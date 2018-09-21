21/09/2018 01:33:04

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Related content
19 Sep - 
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering ..
17 Sep - 
CRISPR Therapeutics and ViaCyte Announce Strategic Coll..
10 Sep - 
CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou ..

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,210,526 common shares at a public offering price of $47.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 631,578 common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount. CRISPR Therapeutics anticipates its gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriter discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $200 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-227427) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on September 19, 2018. The final prospectus supplement, relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com, or by telephone at (800) 326-5897.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding CRISPR Therapeutics’ anticipated public offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the expected closing date, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on March 8, 2018, the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and other filings that CRISPR Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent CRISPR Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. CRISPR Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CRISPR Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

617-307-7503

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

CRISPR Media Contact:

Jennifer Paganelli

WCG on behalf of CRISPR

347-658-8290

jpaganelli@wcgworld.com

Crspr.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:33 CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
19 Sep CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
17 Sep CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics and ViaCyte Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Gene-Edited Stem Cell-Derived Therapy for Diabetes
10 Sep CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences Provide Update on U.S Federal Circuit Decision Upholding the Ruling by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Interference Proceeding Relating to CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Technology
30 Aug CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
07 Aug CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
19 Jun CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences Announce Grant of U.S. Patent for CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing
05 Jun CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Three June Conferences
30 May VRTX
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease
15 May CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Global Infusion Pump Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2024
5
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Related stock quotes

Crispr Therapeutics AG 48.99 -5.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:41
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01:33
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
01:25
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
01:00
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
00:56
Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22
00:37
ICOBox Names Former Warner Bros and Sesame Workshop Creative Design Director Dave Matli as Chief Marketing Officer
00:16
American Family Housing Raises More Than $117,000 at First Annual Victories of Spirit Charity Golf Classic
00:04
Carlyle Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
20 Sep
Medtronic to Acquire Mazor Robotics

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 03:19:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-21 04:19:41 - 2018-09-21 03:19:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY