DAVIDsTEA Comments on Trading Activity

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent significant increase in the price of its shares and in trading volume, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any corporate development or other reason for the recent market activity.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 239 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of August 4, 2018, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

