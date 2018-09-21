Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has purchased 31,250 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,506,260 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 3.60 per cent. of the Company’s voting rights).

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.