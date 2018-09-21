21/09/2018 21:30:00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2018 Third-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018, today announced that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.  This is a 7.7% increase over the same period last year.  The third-quarter dividend is payable on October 20, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2018. 

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897.  The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 25 offices.  Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio.  In Northeast Indiana we have offices located in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Marty Filogamo

Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435

mfilogamo@fm.bank

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

F&M-bancorp-logo-blk.jpg

