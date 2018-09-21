21/09/2018 04:37:41

Fate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Related content
20 Sep - 
Fate Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of..
18 Sep - 
Fate Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration wit..
13 Sep - 
Fate Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreeme..

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,259,260 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, before underwriting discounts, for an aggregate offering of approximately $125.0 million. Fate Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,388,889 shares of its common stock. The proceeds to Fate Therapeutics from this offering are expected to be approximately $117.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Fate Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and nonclinical studies, the manufacture of clinical product candidates and the conduct of preclinical research and development, and for general corporate purposes. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are being offered by Fate Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Fate Therapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224680) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on September 20, 2018 and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and a final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by e-mail at prospectus@pjc.com or by telephone at (800) 747-3924; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or by telephone at (800) 326-5897.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company is pioneering the development of off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline is comprised of FATE-NK100, a donor-derived natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that is currently being evaluated in three Phase 1 clinical trials, as well as iPSC-derived NK cell and T-cell immunotherapies, with a focus on developing augmented cell products intended to synergize with checkpoint inhibitor and monoclonal antibody therapies and to target tumor-specific antigens. The Company’s immuno-regulatory pipeline includes ProTmune™, a next-generation donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Fate Therapeutics’ expectations with respect to its proposed offering, the anticipated net proceeds from the offering and its intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Fate Therapeutics’ business, including those described in the company's periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Fate Therapeutics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Fate Therapeutics’ periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, and in the final prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

christina@sternir.com

Fate Therapeutics.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

04:37 FATE
Fate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
20 Sep FATE
Fate Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
18 Sep FATE
Fate Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical to Develop Off-the-Shelf, iPSC-derived CAR-T Cell Cancer Immunotherapies
13 Sep FATE
Fate Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Gladstone Institutes for CRISPR-based Cellular Reprogramming
31 Aug C
Research Report Identifies Kronos Worldwide, The Gap, Citigroup, Cadence Design, SPX FLOW, and Fate Therapeutics with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Aug FATE
Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
07 Aug FATE
Fate Therapeutics to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
06 Aug FATE
Fate Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
30 Jul FATE
Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
27 Jul RIGL
Recent Analysis Shows Synopsys, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, Philip Morris International, Sally Beauty, and Kimberly-Clark Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InsurTech transactions reach new peak in Q2; 5-year Life & Health InsurTech investment exceeds $5 billion
2
Sandell Asset Management Europe Limited : Form 8.3 - CYBG Plc
3
Providence Resources P.l.c. - 2018 Half Year Results
4
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
5
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Related stock quotes

Fate Therapeutics Inc 13.36 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:00
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for 100% Renewable Energy Contract for UK Operations
04:38
BeiGene Presents Results on Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Lung Cancers at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
04:37
Fate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
03:05
EVO Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of 7,022,225 Shares of Common Stock
01:41
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01:33
CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
01:25
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
01:00
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
00:56
Brighton at The Promontory, a New Community Offering 110 Luxury Homes in Murrieta, to Hold Grand Opening September 22

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 06:23:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-21 07:23:43 - 2018-09-21 06:23:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY