21/09/2018 18:03:00

Further Announcement

Related content
14:01 - 
Holding(s) in Company
12:14 - 
Holding(s) in Company
07 Sep - 
Adjournment of EGM

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Further Announcement

PR Newswire

London, September 21

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The “Company”)

Further Announcement RELATING TO THE

ADJOURNED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

21 September 2018

The Company’s EGM held on 7 September 2018 was adjourned following the physical attendance that day of representatives of shareholders accounting for approximately 30% of the voting rights of the Company who expressed their intention to vote against the recommended proposals within the Circular to wind up the Company voluntarily in accordance with the Companies Law, appoint  Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as Liquidators, and to cancel the admission of its shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange (“the Proposals”), in order to give themselves further time to consider their options in respect of their shareholdings.  Since that time, the Company has been notified that a major shareholder disposed of substantially all of its 28.4% interest in the Company on 19 September 2018.

The Company has also been notified that a new shareholder came to hold a 29.8% interest in the Company on that same date, 19 September 2018, in time for their vote to be counted at the adjourned EGM today.  At the adjourned EGM today, the recommended liquidation proposals were supported by shareholders representing 38.3% of the Company, amounting to 56.2% of those voting.  However, shareholders holding shares representing 29.8% of the Company voted against the Special Resolution that the Company be wound up voluntarily pursuant to Section 391(1)(b) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended and the resolution was not passed.   The Ordinary Resolutions regarding appointment of the Liquidators, which were conditional on that Special Resolution, were therefore not passed either.  The Company therefore continues to be bound by its current Investment Policy as determined by shareholders in 2013, will therefore be managed with the intention or realising all remaining assets in the portfolio, and will continue to make distributions as and when appropriate.

The Directors will be consulting with the shareholder(s) who voted against the recommended Proposals to ascertain what alternative course of action such shareholder(s) foresee, or wish to put forward, for consideration by all shareholders.  The Directors note that any proposal to amend the Investment Policy of the Company would require shareholder approval.  A further announcement will be made in due course.

The plans to dispose of the Curno asset remain in place, in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy.  As set out in the Circular dated 10 August 2018, discussions with the tenant at the Curno property have continued and the Company is anticipating that detailed terms will be agreed soon.  On the basis of the terms that are expected to be agreed there has been interest expressed to acquire the property and the Manager will continue to progress both the new lease negotiations and the sales interest. Notwithstanding this, prospects for a sale should be considered as uncertain until the terms are finalised with the tenant.

Company website:

retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

Investment Manager 

AXA Investment Managers UK Limited

Broker Services

7 Newgate Street

London EC1A 7NX

United Kingdom

Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

150 Cheapside

London EC2V 6ET

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Channel Islands

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:03 E:APT
Further Announcement
14:01 E:APT
Holding(s) in Company
12:14 E:APT
Holding(s) in Company
07 Sep E:APT
Adjournment of EGM
30 Aug E:APT
Net Asset Value Announcement 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
09 Aug E:APT
Notice of EGM
22 Jun E:APT
Proposed Voluntary Liquidation
30 May E:APT
Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018
22 Mar E:APT
Half-year Report
28 Feb E:APT
Net Asset Value 31 December 2017

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Plexus Celebrates the Opening of the Enhanced Penang Design Center
2
Melinta Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam)
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NXEO Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Parent Company of HC2 Telecom Subsidiary PTGi-ICS Changes Name to ICS Group Holdings Inc.
5
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI

Related stock quotes

AXA Property Trust Limit.. 34.08 -4.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:15
Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Looks to Roost® Home Telematics
18:03
Further Announcement
18:02
Unity Bank Selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2018
17:55
Carlyle Announces Pricing the Tender Offer for up to $250 Million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2023
17:49
Golden Arrow Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
17:49
Transaction in Own Shares
17:44
American Airlines to Donate $600,000 and 150,000 Pounds of Food to the Carolinas in the Wake of Hurricane Florence
17:27
Smithfield Foods Supports Hurricane Florence Disaster-Relief Efforts in North Carolina

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 September 2018 18:49:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-21 19:49:34 - 2018-09-21 18:49:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY