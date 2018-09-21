21/09/2018 12:07:32

Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

20 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Issue of Ordinary Shares
18 Sep - 
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

    
          
Date of Announcement: 21/09/2018       
          

Net Asset Values per share as at:

20/09/2018

      
          
The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.  
          
        Pence per share 

Geiger Counter Limited

    

21.14

  
          
          
          
          

Net asset value as at 20.09.2018 of

Geiger Counter Ltd

(TIDM: GCL):

NAV-bid........... : 21.14 GBp

Net asset value as at 20.09.2018 of

Geiger Counter Ltd

(TIDM: GCLs):

NAV-bid........... : 21.14 GBp

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via Globenewswire

